C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in fireside chats at two September investor conferences.

Fireside Chat Details:

Event: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference taking place in Boston, MA

Date/Time: September 5, 2024 at 8:45 AM ET

Event: 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, New York

Date/Time: September 18, 2024 at 8:35 AM ET

Live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live events.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com .

