GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. to Present at the 2024 Gateway Conference on September 4th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, today announced its upcoming institutional investor conference attendance.



2024 Annual Gateway Conference

GCT’s management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA. In addition to the presentation, GCT executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference on September 4-5.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com .

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

GCT’s management team is scheduled to present on Monday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m. Easter Time (ET) at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference , which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY. In addition to the presentation, GCT executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference on September 9-11.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email you H.C. Wainwright contact or GCT’s investor relations contact at GCT@gateway-grp.com .

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications, smartphones, etc., for the world’s top wireless carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

