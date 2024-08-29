BridgeBio to Present Additional Analyses from the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Trial of Acoramidis in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at the ESC Congress 2024 and the HFSA Annual Meeting 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that additional data on clinical outcomes from ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM, will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2024, taking place in London, United Kingdom on August 30 – September 2, 2024 and the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2024, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on September 27 - 30, 2024.



ESC Moderated Poster details:

Increase in Serum TTR Levels Observed with Acoramidis Treatment in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights From ATTRibute-CM and Its Open-Label Extension

Session Title: Cardiac amyloidosis: diagnosis and outcomes

Presenter: Dr. Mathew S. Maurer, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, United States of America

Date/time: Friday, August 30 at 10:00 am ET

Location: Station 10 - Research Gateway

HFSA Oral Presentation details:

Acoramidis Improves Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A Post Hoc Recurrent Event Analysis of ATTRibute-CM

Session Title: Oral Abstract Sessions

Presenter: Dr. Daniel P. Judge, Medical University of South Carolina, United States of America and Co-Chair of the ATTRibute-CM Steering Committee

Date/time: Saturday, September 28 at 4:36 pm ET

Location: Oral Abstract Stage | Exhibit Hall

The presentations will be available following the sessions on the Presentations page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015, and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

BridgeBio Contact:

Vikram Bali

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220