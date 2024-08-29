SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 29, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Kryptomon

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Kryptomon, an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform that combines elements of Pokémon, Tamagotchi and crypto collectibles. This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access Kryptomon's gaming ecosystem directly through their wallet interface.

Key highlights of the Kryptomon integration:

NFT Gaming: Users can engage with unique, collectible Kryptomon creatures built on the Polygon blockchain.

Users can engage with unique, collectible Kryptomon creatures built on the Polygon blockchain. Play-to-Earn Mechanics: Access to a gaming ecosystem where players can earn rewards through gameplay and creature management.

Access to a gaming ecosystem where players can earn rewards through gameplay and creature management. Blockchain Technology: Leverages the security and transparency of blockchain for in-game assets and transactions.

Leverages the security and transparency of blockchain for in-game assets and transactions. Seamless User Experience: Direct access to Kryptomon's gaming platform through the familiar OKX Wallet interface.



To access Kryptomon through OKX Wallet, users simply need to:

Ensure they have the latest version of OKX Wallet installed Navigate to the DApp browser within OKX Wallet Search for Kryptomon and connect their wallet

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

