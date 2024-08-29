Timus Networks Provides Oracle Cloud Customers with Enhanced Network Protection and Secure Remote Access

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timus Networks, a leading provider of cloud-based network security for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced that its innovative network security solution Timus SASE has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace , offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. The Timus SASE Solution enables SMEs to minimize their attack surface and create a software-defined security perimeter based on identity with components, such as zero trust network access, cloud-based adaptive firewalls, and safe browsing via secure web gateway, all dedicated Timus gateways running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).



Powered by OCI, Timus Networks offers Oracle Cloud customers the following additional benefits:

Increased Performance & Lower Price : Timus Networks delivers a substantial performance improvement over traditional on-premises solutions by leveraging OCI’s robust infrastructure. Timus's cloud-based adaptive firewall and AI-driven secure web gateway enable optimal performance without compromising security.

: Timus Networks delivers a substantial performance improvement over traditional on-premises solutions by leveraging OCI’s robust infrastructure. Timus's cloud-based adaptive firewall and AI-driven secure web gateway enable optimal performance without compromising security. Improved Security & SL O : Timus running on OCI provides advanced security features, including behavior-based Zero Trust Network Access and adaptive firewall capabilities. These features simplify access controls, monitoring, and auditing, all of which help maximize operational efficiencies and make getting and staying compliant easy. Timus helps maintain industry-leading SLOs on availability, manageability, and performance, helping ensure that your network is secure and operational at all times.

Timus running on OCI provides advanced security features, including behavior-based Zero Trust Network Access and adaptive firewall capabilities. These features simplify access controls, monitoring, and auditing, all of which help maximize operational efficiencies and make getting and staying compliant easy. Timus helps maintain industry-leading SLOs on availability, manageability, and performance, helping ensure that your network is secure and operational at all times. Global Availability : Leveraging OCI’s extensive global footprint, Timus provides easy and reliable access to new geographical regions. This global reach allows businesses to expand their operations without worrying about local security and connectivity issues. Timus's platform allows for consistent security policies and network performance across all regions.

: Leveraging OCI’s extensive global footprint, Timus provides easy and reliable access to new geographical regions. This global reach allows businesses to expand their operations without worrying about local security and connectivity issues. Timus's platform allows for consistent security policies and network performance across all regions. On Demand Scalability & Faster Time-to-Value: By running on OCI, Timus offers scalability to meet the growing demands of businesses. The platform can be deployed rapidly, often within a few hours, thanks to its cloud-native architecture. This swift deployment contrasts sharply with the weeks or months typically required for on-premises solutions, allowing businesses to realize value faster and adapt quickly to changing needs.

“Powered by Oracle Cloud enables our customers to benefit from enhanced security, streamlined access management, and global availability,” said Pinar Ormeci, CEO, Timus Networks. “Timus Networks’ participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the Timus SASE platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Timus Networks commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled cybersecurity solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

About Timus Networks

Timus Networks is a leading provider of cloud-based network security for small to mid-sized enterprises looking to enable secure, always-on remote access for their employees. The Timus SASE platform enables secure, always-on connectivity to company resources, replacing the need for traditional VPNs for remote users. Through the dedicated gateway acting as the single point of entry to the network, Timus SASE creates a software-defined perimeter relying on solid zero-trust network access (ZTNA) identity-based rules to grant access to the network. The solution combines adaptive firewalls, secure web gateways, and zero trust network access into a single offering that can be deployed in less than 30 minutes. Timus is committed to delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that reduce cybersecurity risks and costs while improving operational efficiency. To learn more, visit www.timusnetworks.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

