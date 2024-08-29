EDAP to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

LYON, France, August 29, 2024 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 9-11, 2024, in New York City.

Date: Tuesday, September 10th

Time: 3:00-3:30 PM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/e6563ee2-f715-420c-b29f-ccf7202cc9bd

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here .

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com