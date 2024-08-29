Coalescing Agents Market Set to Reach USD 2,081.69 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global coalescing agents market size was USD 1,321.35 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,081.69 million by 2032. The market is likely to record a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

What is Coalescing Agent?

Coalescing agents are additives used for enhancing film polymeric formation and coating properties of the paint. They facilitate the fusion of small droplets of a paint or coating like pigments, binders, and solvents together to form a continuous and uniform film. The main function of a coalescing agent in paints is to achieve seamless paint film without any gaps and enhance its durability and performance.

Coalescing agents are available in different types, including glycol ethers, esters, alcohols, amides, and polymers. The selection is made based on the type of paint being formulated and the desired features of the specific product. In water-based paints, these additives are used to speed up water evaporation and improve the paint's adhesion to the surface being painted.

Key Market Stats:

The market for coalescing agents was valued at USD 1,321.35 million in 2023.

The market is projected to upsurge from USD 1,388.74 million in 2024 to USD 2,081.69 million by 2032,

It is expected that the coalescing agents market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Major Findings from Report:

The market is experiencing remarkable growth due to factors such as rising demand for coalescing agents across various sectors, increasing urbanization and infrastructure developments in developing countries, and a growing shift towards sustainable products.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of device type, application, and region.

Based on region, the market is growing significantly in North America.

Coalescing Agents Market Drivers and Trends:

Ongoing Urbanization and Infrastructure Developments: High-quality architectural coatings are gaining high demand from the construction industry. Due to their enhanced durability and performance, coalescing agents are increasingly used in large-scale infrastructure projects and the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Thus, the increasing demand for coalescing agents in the construction industry, driven by ongoing urbanization, is boosting the growth of the coalescing agents market.

Shift Towards Sustainable Products: The strengthening of environmental guidelines worldwide towards reducing VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions in paints and coatings has led to the trend of developing sustainable products. As a result, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create environment-friendly products, propelling coalescing agents market growth.

Technological Innovations: Companies are using new technologies to make formulations that are resistant to weather, durable, and easy to apply. It is expected that innovations in nanotechnology and the introduction of hybrid coalescing agents will create new opportunities for the market. Thus, increasing technological developments in coalescing agents, along with rising production launches, are anticipated to boost market growth.

Industry’s Prominent Players

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Arkema Group

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Solvay S.A.

Elementis Plc

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Synthomer Plc

Celanese Corporation

Clariant AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Wacker Chemie AG

Hexion Inc.

Geographical Landscape:

The North America coalescing agents market is growing significantly due to factors including growing demand across construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, as well as developing infrastructure and industrial undertakings in the region. Additionally, the increased adoption of eco-friendly and high-performance coatings by the automotive industry accelerates the market expansion.

Furthermore, the coalescing agents market is experiencing notable growth in Europe due to the increasing emphasis on green building practices and energy-efficient solutions in the paints and coatings industry, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. Additionally, the expanding construction, automotive, and industrial sectors are driving market growth in Europe.





Segmental Outlook:

Coalescing Agents Market – Type Based Outlook:

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Coalescing Agents Market – Application Based Outlook:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Inks

Personal Care Ingredients

Others

Coalescing Agents Market - Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



