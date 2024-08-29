WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Innovations Inc. reports that inquiries surrounding sale of its bone repair technology are increasing. Crescent Innovations had previously announced the sealed bid deadline for sale of its assets had been moved to September 13, 2024 due to high interest.

Al Prescott noted that, “One of the biggest impediments to healing critical bone injuries is the ability to ‘recruit’ the necessary cells, typically adult stem cells from the blood stream, to then differentiate into bone cells. Most technologies on the market focus on an osteo-conductive matrix, and maybe certain osteo-inductive agents. But the most critically overlooked issue is vasodilation and the resulting angiogenesis. Our technology addresses this key aspect of healing ‘critical size’ bone defects.”

Poly-gamma-glutamic acid, and the other associated technologies, are novel biological polymers with unique and relevant properties to large and diverse market areas.

Chris Finn is president of the advisory firm Alternotio. Crescent Innovations has retained Alternotio to sell these assets using a sealed bid sales process. The assets will be sold at a sealed bid sale on September 13, 2024 at noon. Parties interested in purchasing any or all of the assets must sign a confidentiality agreement, which can be obtained by contacting Chris Finn at info@alternotio.com or calling +1 (978) 882-2586. Negotiated offers are welcome, but any negotiated sale must be concluded prior to opening bids on the date specified above and must conform to the terms set forth for sealed bids.

About Crescent Innovations Inc.

Crescent Innovations Inc. is a firm focused on the development of biological polymers to create nonsurgical regenerative solutions for chronic conditions. The firm currently is focused on innovating technology to solve TMJ disorders and singular maladies. If interested in TMJ disorders, please contact Crescent Innovations directly at www.crescentinnovations.com

About Alternotio

Alternotio is an advisory firm that specializes in the sale of non-lead and distressed intellectual property. Alternotio occasionally works with unique tangible assets that have a substantial intellectual property component.

Contacts:

Al Prescott, alprescott@crescentinnovations.com

Chris Finn, info@alternotio.com