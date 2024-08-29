Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which runs from Wednesday, September 4 to Friday, September 6, 2024.



in New York, NY. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which runs from Wednesday, September 4 to Friday, September 6, 2024. H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



To access the live webcast and archived recording of the fireside chat, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

