Fujifilm Announces Availability of FUJINON DUVO™ HZK14-100mmT2.9-3.9 Portable PL Mount Wide-Angle Zoom Lens

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division, announces the availability of its new FUJINON DUVO™ HZK14-100mm T2.9-3.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (DUVO 14-100mm). Initial orders of DUVO 14-100mm are expected to begin shipping to customers by the end of September 2024.

Like its predecessors, DUVO HZK25-1000mmF2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens and DUVO HZK24-300mm T2.9-4.2 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens, the newly available DUVO 14-100mm produces a cinematic look while offering the ease of broadcast lens operation. DUVO 14-100mm supports dual large image sensors[1], covering 14mm at the wide angle to 100mm in Super 35mm, and 21-150mm in Large Format with its built-in 1.5x Expander[2]. The lens achieves 7.1x zoom, and, at 10.5” (266.9mm) in length and weighing only 5.6 lbs. (2.54kg), is the smallest and lightest in the DUVO Series.

With the rising popularity of shallow depth-of-field, cinematic bokeh, and high dynamic range in broadcast production, cameras with large image sensors are becoming more common and are often paired with cinema lenses. However, cinema lenses, which are optimized for scripted productions, typically offer a smaller zoom magnification ratio compared to broadcast lenses. DUVO 14-100mm addresses this challenge by delivering cinematic-quality imagery while being well-suited for large image sensors.

“While DUVO 14-100mm is built and functions like a broadcast lens, it’s designed to visually match the renowned optical characteristics of FUJINON cinema zooms when intercut,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “It offers enough coverage for nearly any creative demand while keeping operability well in mind, and its relatively small size and light weight make it well suited for everything from handheld use to balanced remote-head mounting. It really combines the best of two worlds.”

The addition of this portable wide-angle zoom lens expands the range of focal lengths available for the DUVO Series from 14mm to 1000mm. Being relatively compact and lightweight, DUVO 14-100mm produces a comfortable handheld lens that can be utilized for shoulder-mounted operation, as well as with a Steadicam[3] or for high-angle filming using a crane. It is also compatible with third-party wireless lens control systems, as well as a variety of accessories specifically designed for portable FUJINON lenses, so it can be operated in the same style as a broadcast lens using zoom and focus demands. All of these features enable DUVO 14-100mm to facilitate immersive storytelling in various environments, such as capturing the entire stage at a concert, or getting an intimate closeup of an athlete at a sporting venue.

Overview of features:

Compact and lightweight while covering a wide range of focal lengths

Achieves 7.1x zoom, covering a 14-100mm focal range, in a compact and lightweight design.

The use of the built-in Expander shifts the focal length by 1.5 times to 21mm-150mm, allowing users to film a far-away subject in a desirable field-of-view.

The minimum object distance of 0.6m from the focal plane (0.28m from front lens) enables impressive close-up shots.

Supports cameras with Super 35mm sensor and sensors equivalent to full frame

Natively works with the Super 35mm sensor and supports a sensor equivalent to full frame[4] by engaging the built-in Expander to expand the image circle by 1.5 times from 28.5mm to 41.3mm.

When mounted on a camera equipped with a sensor equivalent to full frame, the lens delivers its maximum optical performance while maintaining the same angle-of-view as when used on a camera with a Super 35mm sensor.

Cinematic visual expressions with beautiful bokeh

With the use of large-diameter aspheric elements and Super-ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses, polished to advanced precision, various forms of aberration are controlled thoroughly to achieve superb optical performance. Ghosting, lens flair and color bleeding are also suppressed to deliver natural, controllable, cinematic footage.

The lens has a maximum aperture of T2.9 at the wide-angle end (14mm) and holds to 75mm (T3.9 at 100mm) despite being a high magnification lens that supports a large sensor. This makes DUVO 14-100mm optimal for low-light conditions, such as indoor concerts and evening sporting events.

The lens bokeh produces a cinematic look with beautiful textures and natural focus roll-off, allowing for the storyteller to instinctively direct the attention of the viewer to the in-focus subject.

Operational use with various accessories

Equipped with the same drive unit as the portable-type broadcast zoom lens and DUVO HZK24-300mm T2.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens, DUVO 14-100mm can be used in the same style as broadcast lenses with zoom and focus demands.

Supports live multi-camera productions, filming with multiple cameras at the same time, for efficient production.

Can be connected to a third-party wireless lens controller, a setup commonly used for movie and TV commercial production, to remotely control focus, aperture and zoom. This also supports focusing by a dedicated focus puller, which is a mainstream setup in the cinema industry.

The lens focus ring has a gear pitch[5] of 0.8M, which allows the use of all standard third-party accessories for movie production, e.g., follow focus or external motor.

With a front diameter of 114mm, a matte box[6] can easily be used in cinema and commercial production. Alternatively, the included rubber broadcast style lens hood with 127mm filter thread can be used.

User-friendly functionality to support comfortable shooting and editing

Breathing Compensation Technology (BCT) automatically corrects focus breathing (fluctuations in the angle-of-view while focusing) to produce natural footage while maintaining the established field-of-view during changes in focus.

The Remote Back Focus (RBF) feature enables the control of the Flange Focal Distance[7] from the control panel of the camera or robotic system that supports the RBF feature. It allows for more precise adjustment with the large high-resolution monitor and controlled lighting in a studio control room or outdoor broadcasting van as opposed to the onboard viewfinder.

Compatible with the ZEISS eXtended Data system, based on the open /i® Technology standard. It enables the recording of lens metadata (focus, zoom, and iris position) as well as lens distortion and shading corrections.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

FUJINON DUVO 14-100mm T2.9-3.9 Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens is available for order now at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $31,999 USD and will be shipping soon. For more information about DUVO 14-100mm, visit https://www.fujinon.com/duvo.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Graphic Communication Division utilizes its extensive industry knowledge to develop fully supported traditional and digital print solutions for industries including commercial print, wide format, and packaging with its comprehensive line of digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, and software. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes. The Non-Destructive Testing Division delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM, VALUE FROM INNOVATION, FUJINON, DUVO, and INSTAX are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates. Steadicam is a brand and trademark of The Tiffen Company. /i is a registered trademark of Cooke Optics Limited. Other third-party brands, logos and trademarks used in these materials are the property of their respective owners.

© 2024 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

[1] Super 35mm sensor and a full-frame sensor, with the DUVO 14-100mm’s 1.5x Expander engaged.

[2] The 1.5x Expander can expand the image circle to cover Full-Frame camera sensors and extend the focal length to the telephoto side on Super 35mm camera sensors.

[3] Steadicam equipment is used for shooting stable video, which reduces unwanted shaking and other movement that can occur when shooting with the camera and lens in hand. Steadicam products are separately available from a third party and are not associated with Fujifilm.

[4] Capable of natively covering an image circle measuring 28.5mm across the entire zoom range when combined with a camera equipped with a Super 35mm sensor, and with the 1.5x Expander engaged covering an image circle measuring up to 41.3mm across the entire zoom range when combined with a camera equipped with a sensor equivalent to full frame.

[5] Distance between focus gear teeth

[6] Lens hood with high flexibility in attaching filters and adjusting light shielding with flags.

[7] Distance from the lens’s flange to a camera’s image sensor