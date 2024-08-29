North Texas Food Bank Urges Community to Unite in Fight Against Hunger

Dallas, TX, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will join Feeding America and other member food banks for Hunger Action Month® this September to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.

A recent study revealed that Texas now leads the nation in food insecurity, surpassing California. Texas grapples with a food insecurity rate of 16.4%, equating to nearly 5 million individuals facing hunger, and an alarming one-third of those affected are children. Moreover, the study highlights the ongoing challenges within NTFB’s 13-county service area, ranking it as the nation’s fourth-largest area of food insecurity. Approximately 778,000 individuals, or 1 in 7 people, confront food insecurity within NTFB’s service area, and tragically, nearly 40%, or 286,860, are children.

“In the heart of North Texas, where the number of people facing hunger is greater than the populations of cities like Seattle or San Francisco, the statistic that strikes hardest is nearly 40% of those in need are children, and that is unacceptable,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO for the North Texas Food Bank. “Hunger Action Month is a great reminder that when members of our community step up, lend a hand, and share their voice, they are part of a powerful movement that can change the lives of our neighbors for good.”

Hunger Action Month is the Feeding America network’s annual awareness campaign, held each September, to encourage the public’s engagement in the movement to end hunger.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the North Texas Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs. September marks the 17th year the organization has organized the annual call to action.

“We can end hunger in the U.S. when we decide to work together with coordinated action and a shared belief that everyone deserves fresh, nutritious food,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “This year during Hunger Action Month, we are encouraging everyone to take action. Raise your voice. Volunteer. Donate. Our individual actions may seem small, but together they become a powerful movement that can change history.”

The North Texas Food Bank is dedicated to easing this burden for North Texas neighbors by providing food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the underlying barriers to food security. Hunger Action Month is a great opportunity for the community to get involved in the fight against hunger. You can find a full calendar of Hunger Action Month events and engagement opportunities at www.ntfb.org/ham. Below are a few highlights of ways to take action this September.

Peanut Butter Drive runs throughout September. Cities, neighborhoods, corporations and organizations will collect jars of peanut butter to be distributed through the NTFB’s Food 4 Kids backpack program and feeding network of 500 partner agencies and organizations. North Texas residents and businesses can support the food drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or through a virtual food drive. More information can be found at www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

Register campaigns benefiting the NTFB will run throughout September for Hunger Action Month. Contribute to the NTFB at the checkout register when shopping at Kroger, CVS, Albertsons/Tom Thumb or H-E-B/Central Market stores.

CANstruction Dallas will be on display September 14-October 6 at NorthPark Center. View the art-themed structures built entirely out of canned foods and other non-perishable food items by teams consisting of architecture, design, engineering and construction companies. NorthPark Center visitors can vote on their favorite structure by donating to that team’s fundraising page at www.ntfb.org/canstruction. Every $5 donated equals one vote and helps the NTFB provide access to 15 nutritious meals.

North Texas Giving Day is on September 19. Celebrate community-wide philanthropy and donate to NTFB on North Texas Giving Day. You can schedule your donation or set up your own fundraising page and encourage your family and friends to contribute. It is unnecessary to make a large donation to have a significant impact – every $1 donated provides access to three nutritious meals and match opportunities throughout the day will further the impact of your gift! Go to www.ntfb.org/ntgd for more information.

North Texas Giving Day Volunteer-a-thon on September 19. Join hundreds of volunteers on North Texas Giving Day for a 24-hour Volunteer-a-thon at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus. NTFB will host six volunteer shifts from midnight on September 19 through midnight on September 20. Volunteers will sort and box food for neighbors facing hunger during six themed shifts. For more information, visit https://ntfb.org/event/volunteer-a-thon-2024/.

Advocate for hunger relief. Call or email your elected officials. Tell them why hunger matters. Contact your members of Congress and encourage them to strengthen critical nutrition programs in the Farm Bill—the nation’s centerpiece federal legislation for food and farming—that impacts access to nutritious food for people facing hunger, including seniors, children, and active military members. You can find your representatives at https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative. Visit www.ntfb.org/advocacy to stay informed of how government programs can help bridge the hunger gap locally and nationally – and how you can help.

The State Fair of Texas Feed the Need Food Drive begins on September 27. The North Texas Food Bank is partnering with the State Fair of Texas again this year to collect food donations to help feed a growing population of residents in need. On opening day, visitors can bring two 16-ounce jars of peanut butter for a discounted ticket and each Wednesday, patrons who bring five cans of food will get a $5 admission. Learn more at bigtex.com/buy-tickets/discounts.

Donate our most needed food. It’s easy to send a few of our most-needed items by visiting our Amazon Wishlist at www.ntfb.org/amazon

Host your own fundraising event. Learn how to host a virtual fundraiser, a virtual food drive, or a Facebook fundraiser. There are many ways to give and engage your network.

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone nationwide to fight hunger. Every action—big or small—is one step closer to a North Texas where no one faces hunger. Learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger by visiting www.ntfb.org.

###

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

Attachments