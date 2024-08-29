Beacon Hill Solutions® Rebrands as OneBeacon™, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Service Excellence

| Source: Beacon Hill Beacon Hill

Boston, MA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Solutions®, a leading provider of integrated workforce solutions, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as OneBeacon™. This strategic decision reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to evolution and continuous improvement in delivering exceptional services that mitigate risk, reduce administrative burdens and enhance client delivery.

The unveiling of the new OneBeacon brand marks a significant milestone in Beacon Hill's history. Kathleen Keliher, Managing Director at OneBeacon, expressed her excitement, stating, "This rebranding further solidifies our commitment to leading the industry with clarity, innovation, strategic guidance, and unparalleled service. OneBeacon represents our dedication to providing our clients with transformative solutions that enhance their operational agility and strategic capabilities. Together, we are on a journey to continually exceed expectations and lead the industry forward."

Clients and partners can rest assured that OneBeacon will continue to provide the same high level of service and dedication they have come to expect. The company remains focused on maintaining strong relationships while introducing new approaches to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

During this transition, OneBeacon's expert team is available to address any inquiries or provide assistance. Clients and partners can reach out to them at OneBeacon@bhsg.com.

About OneBeacon™
OneBeacon is dedicated to delivering workforce solutions that align with the ever-changing landscape of HR technologies and diverse workforce compositions. With a foundation built on creating synergy between human capital and technology, the company offers targeted and integrated talent solutions tailored to meet specific needs.

Whether an emerging-growth company, a mid-sized business, or a Fortune 500 organization, OneBeacon is committed to helping streamline workforce management. With over 20 years of industry experience, the company possesses the expertise to enhance human capital strategies, ensuring organizations are equipped to thrive in today's dynamic environment.

Let OneBeacon leverage its extensive experience to drive your success.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                OneBeacon - Experts at Work logo
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                OneBeacon
                            
                            
                                Beacon Hill
                            
                            
                                Workforce Solutions
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data