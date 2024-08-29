Hardware Encryption Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2030: Concerns of Secure Key Storage and Protection in Hardware Encryption 

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Encryption Market by Product (External Hard Disk Drive, Inline Network Encryptor, Internal Hard Disk Drive), Architecture (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits, Field-Programmable Gate Arrays), End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Hardware Encryption Market size was estimated at USD 295.80 million in 2023, USD 311.03 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% to reach USD 427.08 million by 2030.
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing regulatory standards and data privacy compliances
- Rising concern about critical data worldwide
- Increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices
Restraints
- High upfront costs for acquiring and implementing the necessary hardware components
Opportunities
- Technological advancement and innovation in hardware encryption
- Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services
Challenges
- Concerns of secure key storage and protection in hardware encryption
Key Company Profiles
Atos SE, Broadcom, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DataLocker, Dell Technologies, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Futurex LP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Imperva, Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines, Kanguru Solutions, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., KIOXIA Singapore Pte. Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Sophos Limited, Thales Group, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, and WinMagic.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Hardware Encryption Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Product
- External Hard Disk Drive
- Inline Network Encryptor
- Internal Hard Disk Drive
- Solid-State Drive
- USD Flash Drive
- Architecture
- Application-Specific Integrated Circuits
- Field-Programmable Gate Arrays
- End-Use
- Aerospace & Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Transportation
The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects
- Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players.
- Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments.
- Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments.
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.
- Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.
The report addresses key questions such as
- What is the market size and forecast of the Hardware Encryption Market?
- Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Hardware Encryption Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Hardware Encryption Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Hardware Encryption Market?
- Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Hardware Encryption Market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$311.03 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$427.08 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Hardware Encryption Market, by Region
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing regulatory standards and data privacy compliances
5.1.1.2. Rising concern about critical data worldwide
5.1.1.3. Increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High upfront costs for acquiring and implementing the necessary hardware components
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancement and innovation in hardware encryption
5.1.3.2. Increasing adoption of multi-cloud services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns of secure key storage and protection in hardware encryption
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.3. Market Trend Analysis
5.4. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
5.7. Regulatory Framework
6. Hardware Encryption Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. External Hard Disk Drive
6.3. Inline Network Encryptor
6.4. Internal Hard Disk Drive
6.5. Solid-State Drive
6.6. USD Flash Drive
7. Hardware Encryption Market, by Architecture
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Application-Specific Integrated Circuits
7.3. Field-Programmable Gate Arrays
8. Hardware Encryption Market, by End-Use
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Aerospace & Defense
8.3. Consumer Electronics
8.4. Healthcare
8.5. IT & Telecom
8.6. Transportation
9. Americas Hardware Encryption Market
10. Asia-Pacific Hardware Encryption Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hardware Encryption Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player
13. Competitive Portfolio
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Check Point Software Technologies
- DataLocker
- Dell Technologies
- Fortinet
- Fujitsu
- Futurex
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Imperva, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines
- Kanguru Solutions
- Kingston Technology Company, Inc.
- KIOXIA Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- McAfee
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NetApp, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Seagate Technology
- Sophos Limited
- Thales Group
- Toshiba Corporation
- Western Digital Corporation
- WinMagic
