Atomic Force Microscopy Market is to Reach USD 146.18 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Expanding Semiconductor and Electronics Industry and Increasing Healthcare Applications | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Atomic Force Microscopy Market size is expected to be valued at USD 82.94 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 146.18 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Advancements and increased accessibility are driving the growth of the AFM market

The growth of the atomic force microscopy (AFM) industry is mainly fueled by its crucial use in semiconductors, life sciences, materials science, and nanotechnology, driven by the demand for accurate nanoscale imaging and surface analysis. The significance of AFM is emphasized in ensuring quality of semiconductors and in life sciences for studying cellular mechanics and drug interactions. The capabilities and affordability of AFM are being improved by technological advancements, like the creation of a cost-effective high-speed AFM by National Taiwan University researchers. With a price below USD 4,000, this new development is expanding the availability of AFM and speeding up market expansion.

Government Initiatives Fueling AFM Market Expansion

The Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market is set for significant growth, driven by global investments in nanotechnology and government-backed interdisciplinary research. For instance, Canada’s annual USD 45–50 million investment in nanotechnology underscores its commitment to advanced tools like AFM, vital for high-resolution imaging in biomedicine and materials science. Similarly, the U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) supports research and innovation in nanotechnology, enhancing demand for AFM to explore nanoscale phenomena. As governments prioritize such technologies, the AFM market is poised to expand, reflecting the increasing need for precise nanoscale analysis in scientific research and development.





Atomic Force Microscopy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 82.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 146.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Research Grade AFM, Industrial Grade AFM)



• By Offering (Probes, Atomic Force Microscopes, Software)



• By Application (Material Science, Life Sciences, Academics, Semiconductors And Electronics, Others) Key Drivers • Progressing the development of diagnosis and treatment with AFMs



• Increasing use in nanotechnology and materials science is propelling growth in the atomic force Microscopy market.

Leading Roles of Industrial-Grade AFM and Semiconductor & Electronics Sectors in the 2023 Atomic Force Microscope Market

In 2023, the increasing demand in manufacturing sectors led to Industrial grade Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs) dominating 61% of the market. Industrial-grade AFMs excel in surface analysis, thickness measurement, and production evaluation, crucial for semiconductor, data storage, and renewable energy sectors. They offer stability, repeatability, and accuracy in harsh environments, with user-friendly interfaces for non-experts. Technologies like in-situ imaging enhance productivity by enabling real-time inspection and reducing rework. The ToscaTM 400 from Anton Paar GmbH exemplifies this trend towards durable, high-resolution quality control tools.

In the year 2023, the semiconductor and electronics industry held a 37% share in the market for Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs). AFMs are vital for semiconductor manufacturing, offering non-destructive, high-resolution imaging crucial for scaling devices and analyzing materials at the nanoscale. They are key in failure analysis, lithography mask inspection, and process monitoring. Leading companies like Bruker Corporation and Asylum Research provide advanced AFMs, such as the Dimension Icon and Cypher VRS, to meet miniaturization challenges and uphold manufacturing standards.

In 2023, North America and Asia-Pacific are at the forefront of the expansion of the Atomic Force Microscope Market.

In 2023, North America commanded a 37.20% share of the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) market, driven by major players like Bruker Corporation, Park Systems, and WITec. This dominance is fueled by robust support for nanotechnology research from organizations such as the National Science Foundation, which boosts advancements in life sciences and material science. AFMs are extensively used in cutting-edge research across U.S. and Canadian universities and labs, including the NIH and NRC. Innovations like Bruker's Dimension Icon and Park Systems' NX10, along with WITec’s alpha300 R, highlight North America's leading role in advancing AFM technology for high-resolution imaging and real-time data acquisition.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific held a 29.20% share of the atomic force microscope (AFM) market, driven by major investments in semiconductors, renewable energy, and healthcare. Key countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expanding rapidly, with increased demand for AFMs for material development and quality control. Cost-effective AFMs from Chinese manufacturers and local manufacturing by firms like Park Systems and Anasys Instruments are fueling growth and boosting the region's global market presence.

Recent Developments in Atomic Force Microscopy Market

Oxford Instruments Asylum Research introduced the Cypher ES Battery Edition for advanced battery research in January 2024.

Park Systems launched the Park FX40, a standalone AFM that can set up and scan on its own, in June 2021.

In April 2021, Asylum Research, UK, introduced the Cypher VRS1250, an AFM that is twice as fast as its predecessor, offering scan rates of 1250 lines/second and frame rates of 45 frames/second.

Key Takeaways for Atomic Force Microscopy

Recognize key participants and their tactics for comparing and improving business strategies.

Explore new industries and uses that are increasing the need for AFMs.

Obtain an understanding of local market trends in order to customize tactics for different regions.

Gain knowledge on important user needs and desires in order to improve product features.

