Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation Core Technology Co., Ltd. Acquired Guji Technology, Strengthening AI Strategic Layout

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation Core Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Top KingWin Ltd. (“Top KingWin”) (Nasdaq - TCJH), announces the successful acquisition of Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Guji Technology”), marking a significant step in Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation’s AI industry strategy.

Guji Technology specializes in the sale of storage chips and high-end servers, with extensive technical expertise and market resources accumulated over the years. This acquisition not only broadens Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation’s product portfolio but also provides a solid hardware foundation for its AI technology development and applications.

“The expertise of Guji Technology in storage chips and high-end servers will synergize with our strengths in AI hardware and intelligent system software development,” said the CEO of Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation. “This acquisition paves the way for us to create integrated AI solutions, enabling us to serve global customers more swiftly and effectively while driving intelligent transformation across various industries.”

Following the acquisition, Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation will fully leverage Guji Technology’s technical assets and market channels to accelerate the development and sale of AI hardware, further solidifying its leading position in the AI industry. Moreover, Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation plans to capitalize on Guji Technology’s hardware strengths to develop customized intelligent system solutions, offering more efficient and intelligent products and services to customers across different sectors.

Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation’s AI strategic layout has always centered on technological innovation and market expansion. This acquisition is a crucial step towards achieving that strategy. Looking ahead, Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation will continue to delve into the AI field, relying on its robust hardware and software integration capabilities to drive intelligent upgrades for global enterprises.

About Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation Core Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Tomorrow Innovation is a high-tech company focused on AI hardware and intelligent system software development, dedicated to providing end-to-end intelligent solutions for global enterprises. Through continuous technological innovation and market expansion, the company is rapidly growing in the AI industry.

About Guji Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Guji Technology is a technology company specializing in the sales of storage chips and high-end servers, with rich industry experience and an extensive market network, making it a trusted partner in the industry.

About Top KingWin Ltd.

Top KingWin’s main clients are entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium-sized enterprises in China. Services provided by Top KingWin to its clients include (i) corporate business training services, which mainly focus on providing training services of advanced knowledge and new perspectives on the capital markets, (ii) corporate consulting services, which mainly focus on providing a combination of customized corporate consulting services to fulfill client's unique financial needs, and (iii) advisory and transaction services, which mainly focus on connecting entrepreneurs and businesses with diversified sources of capital. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services to address clients' needs throughout all phases of their development and growth.

