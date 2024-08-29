Osino and Shanjin (Formerly Known as Yintai Gold) Announce Closing of Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSX:OSI.V) (NSX:OSN) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) ("Osino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition by Shanjin International Gold Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yintai Gold Co., Ltd.) ("Shanjin") of all of the outstanding common shares of Osino (each, an “Osino Share”) for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).



Shanjin intends to cause Osino to delist the Osino Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, to submit an application for it to cease to be a reporting issuer, and to otherwise terminate its public company reporting requirements as soon as possible.

About Osino Resources Corp.



Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our wholly owned, Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia. Osino has a commanding ground position within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Our projects are favorably located in central and northern Namibia and are within easy reach from Namibia's capital city, Windhoek. By virtue of its location, the Twin Hills project benefits significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.

Further details are available on Osino's website at https://osinoresources.com and under Osino's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Heye Daun, President and CEO

Contact Information

Osino Resources Corp.

Yaron Conforti

Corporate Development

+1-604-687-2038

yconforti@osinoresources.com

