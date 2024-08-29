Martin Insurance Group Selects Applied Digital Agency to Strengthen Business Operations

Chicago, IL., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Martin Insurance Group has selected Applied Digital Agency as its foundational management platform to automate policy management and digitally transform its business operations. The agency will leverage Applied’s integrated P&C policy management capabilities to establish consistent marketing and servicing workflows across agency roles, creating greater staff productivity in a single system and reducing the E&O that come with disparate processes.

“Our existing tech stack was very disjointed, resulting in a lot of inefficient policy workflows, and we weren’t getting the guidance we needed to take full advantage of the platform’s capabilities,” said Peter Martin, agency principal, Martin Insurance Group. “When we asked other agencies, almost all of them were on Applied so we figured there was a trend worth following and we are happy to say that we are also now an Applied agency, using automation to take out redundant steps in quoting new business and servicing existing policies to make for better customer experiences.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“While technology is crucial to the day-to-day operations of an agency, when there are multiple systems involved and create additional manual work, it wastes precious time,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied takes pride in being an Indispensable partner to agencies like Martin Insurance Group as they build out integrated platforms that simplify operations today and set their business up for success in the future.”

