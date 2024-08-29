Psychemedics Corporation Launches New Ketamine Hair Testing Service

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD), a global leader in hair testing, is proud to announce the launch of its new ketamine hair testing solution. This innovative testing method marks a significant advancement in the detection and prevention for a drug-free workplace and community.



Ketamine, a powerful dissociative anesthetic and emerging drug of abuse, poses a growing concern for employers, educators, and law enforcement agencies. With the introduction of this new testing service, Psychemedics aims to equip organizations with the tools needed to identify and address ketamine use effectively.

Key Features and Benefits of Ketamine Hair Testing

Long Detection Window: Unlike traditional drug testing methods, hair analysis can detect ketamine use for up to 90 days, providing a comprehensive overview of an individual’s drug use history. Non-Invasive and Convenient: The hair collection process is simple and noninvasive and can be performed without the need for specialized facilities, making it ideal for various testing environments. High Sensitivity and Specificity: Utilizing advanced technology, Psychemedics’ ketamine hair test ensures highly accurate results, minimizing the risk of false positives and negatives. Comprehensive Drug Panel: This new service can be integrated into existing multi-drug panels offered by Psychemedics, allowing for a broad-spectrum approach to drug testing. Support for Various Industries: The ketamine hair test is designed to meet the needs of diverse sectors, including workplace safety programs, educational institutions, rehabilitation centers, law enforcement agencies, and many others.



“We are thrilled to introduce ketamine hair testing as part of our commitment to delivering the most reliable and comprehensive drug testing solutions,” said Brian Hullinger, CEO and President of Psychemedics. “This new offering underscores our dedication to innovation and our mission to support organizations in maintaining safe and drug-free environments.”

Psychemedics’ ketamine hair testing service is now available to clients and partners. For more information about this new service or to schedule a consultation, please contact Psychemedics at info@psychemedics.com or visit our website at https://www.psychemedics.com.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.