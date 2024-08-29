Enjoy Labor Day Weekend with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer break has come to an end, and what better way to host one last backyard barbecue cookout than with the pit-smoked offerings from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

This Labor Day weekend, the Texas-style barbecue brand is thrilled to help their guests avoid doing the cooking and to just sit back and relax. Starting Thursday, August 29th through Monday, September 2nd, barbecue lovers across the country can receive the following Legit. Texas. Barbecue. deals online at www.dickeys.com or on the Dickey’s App:

$5 Off Online Order of $20 or more using code LABORDAY5

$10 Off Online Order of $50 or more using code LABORDAY10

$20 Off Online Order of $100 or more using code LABORDAY20

“The best ending to a hot summer is spending your Labor Day weekend with friends, family, and Dickey’s Barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.. “Make sure to visit Dickey.com and take advantage of the great barbecue deals we’re offering our hungry guests this weekend.”

Additionally, the world’s largest barbecue brand is offering barbecue party planners and guests 20% off new catering orders valued at $150 or more.

“At Dickey’s our variety of pit-smoked barbecue options provide a stress-free way to feed, and win over your guests at any size gathering,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We love to do the barbecue cooking, while our guests relax with their loved ones. Just head to Dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App and get ready to dig into hickory-smoked meats, sides, and sauces.”

Want to set up catering for Labor Day or an upcoming event instead? Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for game day watch parties of any size.

