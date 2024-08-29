Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7.33 billion by 2032 | Driven by Environment Concerns and Improvements in Solar Technology | According to SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Share is estimated to reach USD 7.33 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 21.5% over 2024-2032. Manufacturers are anticipated to increase this integration by 25% in the next five years in order to decrease dependence on conventional energy sources. Also, Battery technology is advancing, with a projected 20% increase in energy density over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Major players listed in the Solar-Powered Vehicle Market are, Ford Motor Company, Guangzhou Jcar Industrial Company Ltd, Sono Motors GmbH, Hanergy Holding Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cruise Car, The Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Venturi Eclectic, Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), Immortus, and other players.

Government support, such as tax breaks and financial aid, is increasing adoption in China and the United States.

Additionally, improvements in solar panel technology have made solar-powered vehicles a more feasible choice by enhancing their efficiency and lowering their expenses. The increasing worry about climate change and the need for eco-friendly transportation options are driving the market forward.



The solar-powered vehicle market is set to experience substantial expansion because of multiple compelling reasons. Improvements in solar panel technology have led to a 25% boost in effectiveness in the last ten years, making solar power a more feasible energy option for vehicles.

There is a growing demand for solar-powered vehicles, especially in the passenger car segment, which held 75% of the market share in 2023.

The trend is being driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation options and improvements in solar panel technology. Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more popular, accounting for 60% of solar-powered vehicle usage. The increase in solar panel and battery technology efficiency has been the main reason for EVs being able to drive longer distances. Nevertheless, the commercial vehicle sector is also growing in popularity, holding 20% of the market share, as companies look for eco-friendly options for their fleets.

Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023: USD 1.27 Billion
Market Size by 2032: USD 7.33 Billion
CAGR: 21.5% by 2024-2032
Base Year: 2023
Forecast Period: 2024-2032
Historical Data: 2020-2022
Key Growth Drivers: The installation of solar-powered charging stations for electric vehicles.

Encourage the development of solar-powered automobiles through new government initiatives.
Major Regions Covered: North America

Europe: Eastern Europe, Western Europe

Middle East & Africa: Middle East, Africa

Latin America

APAC held 40% market share in 2023, enhanced by the adoption rate of 21% in the recent years.



China leads the way in technological advancements for solar panel efficiency and integration, producing over 70% of the region's solar-powered vehicles. India is seeing a steady rise in the demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions due to its expanding middle class and government support. Similarly, Japan and South Korea are also aiding in the growth of the region, utilizing their knowledge in electronics and sustainable energy.

Key Trends:

The solar-powered vehicle industry is seeing a substantial increase in demand, propelled by rising environmental worries and improvements in solar technology. One major trend is the incorporation of solar panels in a range of vehicles, including passenger cars and commercial trucks.

Manufacturers are anticipated to increase this integration by 25% in the next five years in order to minimize dependence on traditional energy sources.

Moreover, there is an increasing focus on enhancing the efficiency of solar cells, as new materials and designs are expected to deliver a 10% boost in energy conversion rates in the next ten years.

This increase in efficiency will be essential in increasing the range of solar-powered vehicles, making them a more practical choice for both daily trips and long journeys.

Competitive Landscape:

Lightyear and Sono Motors are introducing vehicles that incorporate innovative solar panels. For instance, Lightyear's solar-powered sedan has shown an impressive ability to extend its range, with solar panels adding up to 16 kilometres per day in ideal conditions.

Sono Motors, however, has concentrated on making their solar-powered electric vehicle affordable and practical, featuring a distinctive design that optimizes the capture of solar energy.

Key Takeaways:

The solar-powered vehicles market is experiencing a consistent increase, propelled by rising environmental worries and developments in solar technology.

Solar panels are becoming 15% more efficient each year, allowing vehicles to harness additional sunlight and increase their driving range.

This mix is decreasing the dependence on conventional charging facilities. Furthermore, market adoption is being sped up by government incentives and corporate sustainability goals.

Although there are still obstacles like inconsistent sunlight and expensive starting expenses, the solar-powered car industry is ready for substantial expansion with advancing technology.

