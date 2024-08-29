Anaptys Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its senior management team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:



2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Format – Fireside chat

Date and Time – Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 at 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at http://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. It is developing immune cell modulators for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including two checkpoint agonists: ANB032, its BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and rosnilimab, its PD-1 agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. It also has other immune cell modulator candidates in its portfolio, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody, entering a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody, in preclinical development. In addition, Anaptys has developed two cytokine antagonists available for out-licensing: imsidolimab, an anti-IL-36R antagonist, that has completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, and etokimab, an anti-IL-33 antagonist that is Phase 2/3 ready. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.