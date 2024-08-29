Pactiv Evergreen Launches Recycleware® Reduced-Density Polypropylene Packaging Products

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc., a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America, is excited to launch innovative Recycleware® Reduced-Density Polypropylene (RDPP) meat trays. Pactiv Evergreen’s Recycleware RDPP meat trays are the perfect solution for packer processors seeking alternatives to foam polystyrene.



“Pactiv Evergreen is dedicated to producing innovative, quality packaging with a reduced environmental impact,” said Eric Wulf, President of Pactiv Evergreen’s Food and Beverage Merchandising business. “Our new Recycleware RDPP Meat Trays are vertically integrated, meaning they are extruded, thermoformed and padded at our facilities. They are processor grade and run well on existing overwrap equipment.”

Pactiv Evergreen’s Recycleware RDPP meat trays have been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting the highest criteria in the APR Design® Guide for Plastics Recyclability. Additionally, they may be recycled in communities that accept polypropylene trays. The Recycleware RDPP meat trays are a sustainable alternative to foam polystyrene trays.

“APR is pleased to recognize Pactiv Evergreen’s Recycleware RDPP Meat Tray as meeting or exceeding the voluntary requirements for APR Design® for Recyclability Recognition,” said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. “The Recycleware RDPP Meat Tray was evaluated using the most stringent, industry accepted criteria that encompass a wide range of design features affecting plastics recycling.”

“It’s rewarding to support our customers in their efforts to have a positive impact on the environment,” said Lynn Dyer, Chief Sustainability Officer for Pactiv Evergreen. “We’re committed to our company’s purpose of Packaging a Better Future by providing innovative, sustainable solutions.”

Learn more on how Recycleware RDPP meat trays can be a sustainable solution for your business: https://pactivevergreen.com/rdpp-meat-trays

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. The Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

