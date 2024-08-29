FrankSpeech Announces Going Public Transaction

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InCapta, Inc. (OTC Pink: INCTD) and FrankSpeech Inc. are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking business combination that marks a major milestone in their shared mission to innovate and champion free speech under the symbol INCTD on the OTC markets - the growth of a platform that already boasts millions of engaged viewers and advertisers. FrankSpeech Network, Inc. (formerly InCapta) intends to uplist to a higher market tier, which will provide increased access to capital, liquidity, and expanded markets. As a result of the reverse stock split, the Company’s stock symbol will change to “INCTD” for 20 business days. At the conclusion of 20 business days, the ticker symbol will be changed to “FSBN”.

Over the past three years, FrankSpeech, founded by Mike Lindell, has emerged as a leading alternative for free expression. The platform has rapidly grown to attract 7.2 million monthly viewers and 150 million annual impressions. FrankSocial, its subsidiary social media network, supports over 70,000 accounts. With millions in advertising revenue and ambitious plans to expand its technology and recurring revenue model, FrankSpeech is poised for even greater success.

The reverse acquisition transaction with InCapta, a company renowned for over 46 years of excellence in business and development, will propel FrankSpeech to new heights. The new FSBN leadership team, recognized for their achievements in technology, media, and startups—including multiple nominations for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year—brings invaluable expertise. This experience will be instrumental in integrating advanced technologies, such as AI, to enhance user experiences and operational efficiencies. Future plans include expanding creator content and introducing a subscription model to further engage and add value for audiences.

“This combination with InCapta represents a pivotal moment in our mission to advance free speech and foster innovation,” said Mike Lindell. “InCapta’s unparalleled expertise will empower FrankSpeech to continue offering a platform where our voices can flourish and drive meaningful change.”

Greg Martin, Chairman and President of InCapta, remarked, “We are excited to finalize this transaction with FrankSpeech. Our decades of experience in technology, media, and startups, align perfectly with FrankSpeech’s vision. This partnership will enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders.”

Mike Lindell, Founder & CEO of FrankSpeech, added, “This business marriage reflects our mutual commitment to growth and innovation. With the support of InCapta’s experienced team and our roster of influential hosts, FrankSpeech is strategically positioned to lead in media and technology.”

The goal is to broaden our reach through strategic acquisitions and focused marketing initiatives. With a notable gap in the free speech media landscape, we aim to establish ourselves as one of the leading media brands in the industry.

The newly formed entity, FrankSpeech Network, Inc., will be headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado and is set to expand its market presence and operational capabilities. Also visit fsbn.com

About

FrankSpeech is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021 to provide a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels. Visit https://frankspeech.com to learn more.

InCapta is a media holding company that has provided sought-after management consulting services to online radio, Cloud television, and the Entertainment and grocery industries for over 46 years.