OKX Wallet and Forbes Partner to Offer Web3 Innovators Access to Members-Only 'Legacy Pass' NFT Community

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has partnered with Forbes to enable OKX Wallet users to fast-track their applications for the members-only Legacy Pass NFT, a digital collectible that unites content creators, builders and innovators in Web3.

OKX Wallet is the only onchain wallet to offer fast-track application review for the Legacy Pass, which is limited to a total supply of 1,917. The priority application is exclusively available to OKX Wallet users who submit their applications via OKX Drops. Successful applicants will be eligible to mint the Ethereum-based NFT, which offers benefits like:

Exclusive Events: Entry to high-profile gatherings like the Under30 Summit

Entry to high-profile gatherings like the Under30 Summit Voting Rights: Influence on the Forbes Web3 list

Influence on the Forbes Web3 list Premium Subscription: Free Forbes.com access with market analysis

Free Forbes.com access with market analysis Mentorship: Access to Forbes Inner Circle members and other pass holders

Access to Forbes Inner Circle members and other pass holders Recognition: Name featured in Forbes Magazine

OKX Wallet users who are successfully placed on the NFT allowlist - a pre-approved list granting priority access - will be eligible to mint the Legacy Pass by connecting their wallet to Forbes' Legacy Pass page.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: “At OKX, we're redefining how creators, builders and innovators interact with digital assets. Through this partnership, we're showcasing NFTs' diverse utilities, transforming them from collectibles into gateways for real-world benefits. These benefits empower holders with valuable connections, networking and mentorship opportunities in their personal and professional journeys.”

Forbes Chief Growth Officer Taha Ahmed said: “We are thrilled to partner with OKX to bring this unique opportunity to the Web3 community. This initiative not only showcases our commitment to fostering innovation but also provides a platform for individuals to engage with and contribute to the future of digital assets and blockchain technology.”



