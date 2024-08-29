GreyOrange Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Mobile Robots and Drones

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc. , a leader in AI-driven fulfillment automation, was recently recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Mobile Robots and Drones report. GreyOrange views its inclusion in four categories – Multiagent Orchestration (MAO), Mobile Sortation Robots, Smart Robots, and Mobile Robotic Goods-to-Person Systems – as confirmation of the company’s role in driving innovation and efficiency within the rapidly evolving robotics landscape. The report focuses on practical applications of mobile robots and drones, leaving detailed technological aspects to other Hype Cycle reports.



The 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Technology User Wants and Needs Survey found continued strong interest in, and deployments of, robotics and automation, with 92% of the respondents saying they were investing, or planned to invest, in robotics over the next two years. GreyOrange believes the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Mobile Robots and Drones report highlights the critical role of mobile robots in transforming supply chain operations and addressing the challenges posed by labor shortages and increasing order volumes.

According to the report, “Demand for, and investment in, mobile robots and drones is robust and will remain so for the foreseeable future.” The report also details, “As companies deploy heterogeneous fleets of robots, integrating and coordinating tasks between these robots becomes more difficult, which will require an orchestration capability across robot platforms. This will introduce the need for an additional software layer to support these activities.”

This year, GreyOrange introduced two new intralogistics and case pick robot solutions - the Ranger Forklift XXL for case picking and the Ranger Forklift AnyPallet for closed pallet handling - to its Certified Ranger Network™ (CRN ) ecosystem in response to labor and order volume needs. During MODEX this year, GreyOrange also welcomed partner solution Cypher Robotics’ CAPTIS , an autonomous cycle counting solution, to the CRN.

The CRN solutions are powered by GreyMatter, GreyOrange’s warehouse execution systems (WES) platform that enables real-time, multiagent orchestration among various robotic technologies, people and automation systems. Leveraging GreyMatter, customers can reduce fulfillment cost per unit (CPU) by 50%, decrease worker onboarding time by 90%, and improve peak season performance. These innovations further demonstrate the company’s innovation of robotics solutions for the evolving warehouse landscape.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner, as it is great to see some of the categories like Multiagent orchestration coming to life as we define the next generation roadmap for them,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “We strive to continually advance fulfillment automation to meet and exceed the needs of our customers in an ever-changing and demanding market where supply chain optimization and execution are of top importance.”

GreyOrange’s fulfillment solutions help customers meet the growing demands for faster deliveries, reduce operational costs and tackle labor challenges. By leveraging advanced robotics and AI, GreyOrange's fulfillment solutions are designed to significantly improve operational efficiencies, adaptability, and actionable visibility in today's digital marketplace.

Download the Hype Cycle™ for Mobile Robots and Drones 2024 report, compliments of GreyOrange by visiting https://bit.ly/4cKZCh4 .

Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, 2024,” Dwight Klappich, Abdil Tunca, Federica Stufano, Simon Tunstall, 25 June 2024.



