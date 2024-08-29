Fin Fish Market - Global Fresh, Packaged, Bass, Catfish, Cod, Haddock, Halibut, Mackerel, Salmon, Sardines, Trout, Tuna Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fin Fish Market by Fish Type (Bass, Catfish, Cod), Type (Fresh, Packaged), Environment, Sales Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Fin Fish Market grew from USD 21.00 billion in 2023 to USD 21.94 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.70%, reaching USD 28.96 billion by 2030.







This category encompasses a wide range of freshwater and saltwater species, including well-known types such as cod, salmon, and tilapia. These fish are primarily used for human consumption and have also been integral to aquaculture, where they are farmed under controlled conditions. The expansion of the fin fish market is driven by the increasing global population, rising protein demand, and growth in the aquaculture industry.

However, the fin fish sector faces significant challenges. Environmental concerns such as water pollution, habitat destruction, and the impacts of climate change on water temperatures and ocean acidification adversely affect fish health and populations. There are also socio-economic hurdles, including regulatory issues and the management of resources and sustainability practices, which remain critical for industry stability.

Despite these issues, advancements in aquaculture technologies and practices can potentially increase yield while reducing environmental impact. Furthermore, there's a growing trend towards organic and sustainably farmed fish, driven by consumer awareness and preference for environmentally friendly products, paving the way for market expansion.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, the fin fish market continues to show moderate growth. This is primarily driven by increased consumption of seafood in dietary patterns and a strong emphasis on healthy living. The United States and Canada are significant contributors to this market, with advances in aquaculture technology and sustainable fishing practices playing key roles in meeting the rising demand.

Europe exhibits a high demand for fin fish, supported by strong fishing industries in countries including Norway, which is one of the world's largest producers of salmon. In the Middle East and parts of Africa, there is a growing awareness and adoption of sustainable fishing practices, which are expected to improve the market prospects.

In Asia-Pacific, the market for fin fish is witnessing robust growth, attributed to high population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and the cultural significance of fish in local diets, particularly in countries including China and Japan. Technological advancements in aquaculture are also propelling the market forward, with innovations aimed at increasing fish harvests while addressing environmental concerns.

Recent Developments

Hatch Blue Achieves EUR 75 Million in Second Funding Round to Boost Sustainable Aquaculture Innovations



Hatch Blue, an investment firm focusing on sustainable aquaculture, has successfully secured EUR 75 million for its Fund II. This fund is aimed at advancing technologies and initiatives that contribute to more sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices. With a target of EUR 120 million for the final close, Hatch Blue's Fund II primarily invests in early-stage companies that are innovating in areas such as fish health, genetics, and novel feed ingredients.



Singapore Food Agency Initiates Tender for Two New Sea-Based Fish Farm Sites



The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recently opened a tender for two new fish farming sites, which can be used for the farming of fin fish or crustaceans, located off the southern coast of Singapore, specifically in the Straits of Johor. Aimed at bolstering the nation's self-sufficiency in food production, these sites are part of a strategic effort to enhance local fish supply and stabilize food security. The farms are designed to be state-of-the-art, using technology, including closed containment systems in deeper waters, allowing for the cultivation of high-quality fish with reduced environmental impact.



Innovative Funding Initiatives by SAIC to Enhance Fish Health and Welfare in Aquaculture



The Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) is dedicating over GBP 1 million towards a group of seven collaborative research projects aimed at addressing crucial health and welfare challenges in the fin fish sector. Key areas of focus include improving vaccination techniques, developing better strategies for parasite control, and enhancing overall fish welfare. This investment aims to boost the sustainability and efficiency of fish farming and enrich the quality of farmed fish, benefiting both the industry and consumers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

Fish Type: Salmon is versatile in its preparations, served raw, smoked, or cooked.

Environment: Growing fin fish farming in freshwater environments owing to its cost-effectiveness

Market Drivers

Escalating consumption of protein-rich diets across various global population

Increasing demand for frozen and processed fin fish products across online channels

Market Restraints

Fluctuations in raw material availability impacting fin fish supply stability

Market Opportunities

Development of improved aquaculture and processing technologies

Increasing government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices

Market Challenges

Challenges in achieving product standardization across the market

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

AgriMarine Holdings Inc.

Alaska General Seafoods by Canfisco Group

Alaska Gold

Brunswick Seafood

Bumble Bee Foods

Clover Leaf Seafoods

Dongwon Group

John West

King Oscar

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Marine Harvest ASA

MW Polar Foods

OBI Seafoods

Ocean Brands by Jim Pattison Group

Okanagan Select

Paramount Foods

Peter Pan Seafood

Princes Food & Drinks

Pure Alaska Salmon Company

Raincoast Trading

Safe Catch

SalMar ASA

Silver Bay Seafoods, LLC

St. Jean's Cannery & Smokehouse

Thai Union Group

Trident Seafoods

Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics

Wild Planet Foods by Bolton Group S.r.l.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Fish Type

Bass

Catfish

Cod

Haddock

Halibut

Mackerel

Salmon

Sardines

Trout

Tuna

Type

Fresh

Packaged

Environment

Brackish Water

Freshwater

Marine Water

Sales Channel

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpxfa2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment