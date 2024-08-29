Express Delivery Market Forecast Report 2024: Impact of Regulatory Changes on Delivery Operations

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Express Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Express Delivery was estimated at US$307.2 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$415.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the express delivery market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the exponential rise of e-commerce, with consumers expecting quicker delivery times for online purchases. The proliferation of smartphones and internet accessibility has made it easier for consumers to shop online, thereby increasing the volume of parcels needing express delivery.

Additionally, consumer behavior has shifted towards prioritizing convenience and speed, compelling businesses to adopt express delivery options to stay competitive. Technological innovations, such as the use of big data and AI, have enabled better route optimization and efficient resource management, reducing delivery times and costs. The increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles, where people prefer home deliveries over traditional shopping, also contribute significantly to market growth.

Furthermore, partnerships between e-commerce giants and logistics providers have streamlined supply chains, enhancing delivery speed and efficiency. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for express delivery services, as lockdowns and social distancing measures pushed more consumers to rely on online shopping and home delivery for essentials.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) Express Delivery segment, which is expected to reach US$275.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Business-to-Business (B2B) Express Delivery segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $83.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $84.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $307.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $415.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

