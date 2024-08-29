Samsung Electronics, Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth financial and strategic analysis of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s Q2 2024 financial results, specifically focusing on the performance of Samsung Networks. Covering the period from April 1 to June 30, the report provides a detailed financial analysis of Samsung's quarterly results, examining key financial indicators and overall company performance.

It includes a strategic evaluation of regional performance, assessing how various markets contributed to Samsung's financial outcomes. The analysis also focuses on the Networks segment, offering insights into its financial performance and strategic initiatives during the quarter. The report concludes with the analyst's research perspective, providing expert insights and interpretations of Samsung Networks' performance and strategic direction in Q2 2024.

KEY TOPICS COVERED

Financial Research Brief

Methodology

Author

Financial Results

Samsung Networks Financial Performance Analysis

Samsung Networks Operator Customers

Open RAN/vRAN Opportunities

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Management 2H 2024 Outlook

Analyst's Research Perspective

TABLES

Financial Metrics (KRW Trillion), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Segment Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Segment Sales (As a % of total), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Segment Sales (KRW Trillion), 1H 2023 - 1H 2024

DX Division 2H 2024 Guidance

DS/SDC/Harman Divisions 2H 2024 Guidance

EXHIBITS

Business Division Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

MX/Networks Business Unit Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2021 - Q2024

Networks Business Segment Sales (KRW Trillion), Q1 2021 - Q2024

