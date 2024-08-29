Clear Aligner Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2028: A $6.84 Billion Market by 2028, Recording a CAGR of 14.2% During 2024-2028

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligner Market (by End Users, Distribution Channels & Region): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clear aligner market value is anticipated to reach US$6.84 billion in 2028, recording growth at a CAGR of 14.21% for the period spanning 2024 to 2028.

Factors such as growing urban population, increasing population suffering from teeth misalignment, improving consumer confidence index, inclining disposable income, rising attention towards facial appearance and increasing dental tourism are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high treatment cost.

A few notable trends include escalating MedTech research and development expenditures, technological advancements and high product launches.



The fastest growing regional market is North America. The growth would be supported by growing teen population, surging customized clear aligner demand, rising malocclusions and development in dental equipment manufacturing process.





Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global clear aligner market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, Canada, China & Japan.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e., The 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Holding AG and SmileDirectClub, Inc. are also presented in detail.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 67 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Work Mechanism

1.3 Popular Clear Aligners



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Global Clear Aligner Market Analysis

3.1 Global Clear Aligner Market Value

3.2 Global Clear Aligner Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Age Group

3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Distribution Channels

3.5 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by End Users

3.6 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Region



4. Regional Clear Aligner Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Urban Population

5.1.2 Increasing Population Suffering from Teeth Misalignment

5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.1.4 Inclining Disposable Income

5.1.5 Rising Attention towards Facial Appearance

5.1.6 Increasing Dental Tourism

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating MedTech Research and Development Expenditures

5.2.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.3 High Product Launches

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Treatment Cost

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Clear Aligner Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

7. Company Profiles

The 3M Company

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Straumann Holding

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

