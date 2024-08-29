Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Q2 FY2024 Financial Research Brief" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive financial and strategic analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's Q2 2024 financial results, covering the period from April 1 to June 30.

It includes a detailed financial analysis, examining key metrics and performance indicators to evaluate Ericsson's overall financial health during the quarter. The report also provides a strategic analysis of regional performance, highlighting how different markets contributed to the company's financial outcomes.

Additionally, the Networks segment's financial and strategic performance is thoroughly reviewed, offering insights into its market positioning and business strategies. The report concludes with the analyst's research perspective, providing expert insights and interpretations of Ericsson's performance and strategic direction in Q2 2024.

KEY TOPICS COVERED

Financial Research Brief

Methodology

Author

Financial Results

Market Remains Competitive from Chinese RAN Vendors

Ericsson Management Q3 and 2024 Outlook

Analyst's Research Perspective

TABLES

Segment Sales (SEK Millions), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Segment Sales (As a % of total), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

EXHIBITS

Segment Sales (SEK Millions), Q1 2023 - Q2 2024

Sales by Market Areas, Q2 2024 vs. 2023, SEK Billions

Sales by Top 5 Countries, Q2 2024 vs. 2023

Mobile Networks - Segment Networks Revenues by Region, Q2 2024 (% of Total)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wqazr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.