U.S. PreK-12 Policy and Budget Outlook Report 2024-2025: Federal and State Funding for PreK-12 Education Remains Strong in Fiscal Year 2024

The $190 billion in pandemic-era ESSER funding is winding down, but according to the report, federal appropriations and state budgets for PeK-12 education have remained strong during Fiscal Year 2024.

This report determined that the stability is due to the ongoing stimulus funding aimed at addressing the ongoing learning losses from the pandemic lockdowns, alongside robust local and state budgets. In fact, 33 states are on track to up their savings funds which will help prepare for this transition.

The report also identifies and analyzes the major program and curriculum priorities and initiatives taken by federal and state policy makers. Perhaps the most significant of these are the efforts and programs for funding workforce and Career and Technical Education (CTE), a trend that continues to gain momentum. Other areas getting attention and monies include increased investment in PreK-12 education, especially for early literacy programs, and more funding for teacher professional development, with a recent emphasis on providing educations with AI-literacy skills.

The growth of AI in the classroom is prompting new legislation on how the technology may be used and is spurring professional development so teachers can develop AI literacy skills. Over 30 states are boosting investment in PreK-12 education and there is focus on expanding access to preschool and childcare services.

Federal and state funding for PreK-12 education remains strong in Fiscal Year 2024.

In addition to examining and determining the key policy and curriculum priorities, the report also examines: total K-12 spending; distribution and utilization of ESSER funds; state funding trends; social and emotional learning; the impact, potential and risks of AI in the classroom; the science of reading; and how classrooms continue to grapple with difficult social issues such as gun violence, homeless students, and mental health. Also covered are trends in connectivity and date privacy as well as staffing and teacher pay.

The report outlines several significant policy and budgetary concerns, including: increased operational costs and oversight and accountability issues at the district level; inequities in funding distributions across multiple regions; and the end of ESSER funding.

The report covers major themes and elements impacting education, including:

FY 2024 Congressional Appropriations

FY 2025 Congressional Appropriations

Federal Relief and Its Impact

State Funding Trends

State Specific Initiatives and Policy Changes

Current Curriculum Issues

Policies Influencing Curriculum

The Impact of Social Issues

Staffing and Teacher Pay

Federal Funding for PreK-12 Education

In the complex landscape of the United States' PreK-12 education system, understanding the nuances of federal funding is crucial. Financing public schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade involves a dynamic blend of local, state, and federal monetary contributions, each playing a distinct role in shaping educational opportunities and outcomes.

While state and local governments form the backbone of educational funding - accounting for approximately 89% of total financing - the federal government contributes through targeted grant programs designed to address specific needs. These grants primarily support schools serving at risk youth, including students with disabilities or those from low-income households. This federal support is critical, particularly during economic downturns when state and local revenues may falter, ensuring that educational standards are upheld even in challenging financial times.

Federal initiatives like the Title I grants under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and Part B grants under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) are pivotal. They not only supplement state resources but also aim to narrow the funding gaps for at risk students, ensuring equitable educational opportunities across diverse socioeconomic landscapes.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: FEDERAL FUNDING FOR PREK-12 EDUCATION

FY 2024 CONGRESSIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

APPROPRIATIONS BY STATE

FEDERAL DEPARTMENT CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATION

ESSER FUNDING

TOTAL K12 SPENDING

LOOKING AHEAD

CHAPTER 2:STATE POLICIES AND CHANGES IMPACTING EDUCATION

FEDERAL RELIEF AND ITS IMPACT Distribution and Utilization of ESSER Funds Impact on Student Learning and Academic Recovery Allocation and Spending Variations Challenges and Criticisms

STATE FUNDING TRENDS Fiscal Survey of States General Trends Regional Expenditures Great Lakes Region Southwest and Far West Regions Southern and Western Regions

STATE-SPECIFIC INITIATIVES AND CHANGES

CHAPTER 3:CURRENT CURRICULUM ISSUES

POLITICS IN THE CLASSROOM: BOOK BANS, GAG ORDERS AND THE INFLUENCE OF PARENTAL CHOICE ON CURRICULUM AND CONTENT

Tracking Legislation and Bans Rising Topics and Trends Role of Educational Publishers SEL

HIGH QUALITY INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS The Role of States: Policies and Guidance Alabama Colorado Delaware Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Mississippi Nebraska New Mexico Ohio Oklahoma Rhode Island Tennessee Texas Other states taking initiatives to improve the quality of its instructional materials



CHAPTER 4: POLICY INFLUENCING CURRICULUM

COMPUTER SCIENCE State-Specific Highlights

FINANCIAL LITERACY State-Level Initiatives Key Initiatives and Programs

STEM/STEAM Key Trends and Initiatives Federal Initiatives and Support

THE IMPACT OF GENERATIVE AI Background on AI in the Classroom US Federal Regulations Other Types of Federal AI Legislation State Legislation AI Education Policy Advocacy from Non-Governmental Bodies Actions for Educational Publishers and EdTech Companies CTE Key Developments and Initiatives

THE SCIENCE OF READING State Policies and Legislation Prominent State Initiatives

DUAL LANGUAGE PROGRAMS State-Level Initiatives and Policies

PREK AND EARLY LEARNING Key Developments and Initiatives

MEDIA LITERACY Category 1: States that have taken significant steps towards comprehensive media literacy education through the legislative process Category Three: states that have advanced media literacy education through the legislative process Category Four: legislation pending Federal Legislation Related Initiatives

STATE UPDATES ON CURRENT POLICY TRENDS Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education (CTE) K-12 Funding Teacher Workforce Early Care and Education Academic Achievement and Literacy Physical and Mental Health Additional Considerations



CHAPTER 5: SOCIAL ISSUES

GUN VIOLENCE Prevalence of Gun Violence in Schools Impact on Students and Educational Environments State and Federal Responses

IMPACT OF THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR ON PREK-12 EDUCATION IN THE US Navigating Sensitive Discussions Impact on Student Safety and Well-Being Teacher Responses and Challenges Policy and Community Responses

MENTAL HEALTH Legislative and Policy Responses School-Based Mental Health Initiatives

TITLE IX Key Changes in the Title IX Regulations Implementation and Compliance

HOMELESSNESS Key Initiatives and Programs

FREE SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL State Initiatives and Legislation Challenges and Future Directions

CONNECTIVITY AND DATA PRIVACY Federal and State Initiatives

DRUG USE School Responses and Interventions



CHAPTER 6: STAFFING AND TEACHER PAY

