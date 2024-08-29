Therapeutic Vaccines Strategic Research Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Therapeutic Vaccines is estimated at US$39.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$117.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Autoimmune Disease Vaccines segment, which is expected to reach US$62.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.2%. The Neurological Disease Vaccines segment is also set to grow at 17.5% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.9% CAGR to reach $29.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agenus, Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, CEL-SCI Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Therapeutic Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 13 Featured)

Agenus, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

CEL-SCI Corporation

Dendreon Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novartis International AG

Oncothyreon, Inc.

TVAX Biomedical Inc.

Vical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuex2

