Rezolve AI Confirms Market Leadership Ambitions in Conversational Commerce Following Nasdaq Listing and Key Partnerships with ChatWerk and ePages

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) is excited to announce its rapid progress towards achieving its goal of becoming a global leader in Conversational Commerce, following its successful NASDAQ listing and recently announced strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as ChatWerk and ePages. These milestones underline Rezolve’s significant potential in the AI-powered eCommerce space, driven by its proprietary foundational Large Language Model (LLM), brainpowa.

A New Era in E-Commerce Powered by brainpowa

Rezolve's proprietary foundational LLM, brainpowa, is at the heart of its innovative product suite, designed specifically for commerce. This unique technology enables "Conversational Commerce," empowering businesses to engage with customers in real-time across 95 languages, and deliver instant checkout experiences via the web, Location, Audio, Print and popular social platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. The integration of brainpowa across Rezolve’s partner platforms, including ChatWerk and ePages, is set to redefine how commerce is conducted globally.

Building on Success: Strategic Partnerships with ChatWerk and ePages

Following today’s announcement of a strategic partnership with ChatWerk—a pioneer in conversational social commerce and part of MuellerMedia—Rezolve AI has solidified its position as a leading force in the rapidly growing social commerce market. ChatWerk’s expertise in driving sales through popular chat channels complements Rezolve’s cutting-edge AI technology, creating a seamless, cost-effective solution for eCommerce merchants to connect with their customers and streamline the sales process.

Last week, Rezolve announced that ePages, the leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce platforms for small and medium-sized businesses in Europe, has also joined forces with Rezolve. With over 100,000 client companies, ePages is leveraging Rezolve’s AI-driven engagement platform to enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth.

A Path to Market Leadership

Rezolve AI’s recent NASDAQ listing marks the beginning of an aggressive growth strategy. The company is aiming to scale its annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $100 million by 2025, fueled by these strategic partnerships and its expanding pipeline of enterprise customers.

Daniel M Wagner, CEO and Founder of Rezolve AI, stated, "Rezolve AI is not just participating in the AI revolution— it is seeking to be a leader in AI solutions for the digital commerce market. With a clear vision, robust technology, and strong market positioning, Rezolve aims to become the go-to partner for businesses looking to leverage the next generation of AI-powered commerce solutions. We are uniquely positioned in the Conversational Commerce market. Our successful NASDAQ listing, combined with our strategic partnerships with ChatWerk and ePages, puts us at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry. With our proprietary brainpowa technology, we are confident that Rezolve AI will lead the charge in redefining how businesses and consumers interact in the digital marketplace.”

