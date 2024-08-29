Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine Strategic Research Report 2024: Rising Awareness of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Drives Demand - Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vaccine`s role extends beyond individual protection, contributing to herd immunity which helps protect those who are not vaccinated. In many countries, tetanus vaccination is part of the mandatory immunization schedule for children and is also recommended for adults, particularly those with high-risk occupations or lifestyles. Global health initiatives, such as the World Health Organization's (WHO) Expanded Programme on Immunization, have been pivotal in increasing tetanus vaccine coverage, significantly reducing the incidence of tetanus, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (TDaP) Vaccine segment, which is expected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP) Vaccine segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Drives Demand for Tetanus Toxoid Vaccines

Government Immunization Programs Propel Growth in Vaccine Uptake

Increasing Incidence of Tetanus in Developing Regions Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in Vaccine Production Enhance Efficacy and Safety

Growing Focus on Maternal and Neonatal Health Generates Demand for Tetanus Vaccination

Innovations in Vaccine Delivery Systems Propel Market Growth

