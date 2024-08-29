Workforce Insurance Underwriters Launches New Products with Joshu

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is pleased to announce Workforce Insurance Underwriters (WIU) , a managing general agent (MGA) and wholesale insurance broker with a specialized focus on trucking and owner-operator lines of business, has successfully launched two new products, small fleet truckers occupational accident insurance and truckers inbound travel insurance, in under 100 days.



WIU, the driving force in commercial insurance, set a new precedent last year by launching five products in over 30 states on the Joshu Platform in just eight weeks. Building on that success, WIU has expanded the company’s affordable, commercial insurance, product offerings with the launch of small fleet occupational accident insurance and truckers inbound travel insurance on the Joshu Platform .

"Our collaboration with Joshu has been a game-changer for WIU,” said Jessica Bloom, VP of Operations at WIU . “Their underwriting platform has enabled us to launch our new products with exceptional speed and ease. The intuitive interface allows our team to navigate the system efficiently, ensuring we can promptly provide our clients with the innovative solutions they need. We truly value this partnership and look forward to future successes together."

Joshu, founded by insurtech experts, was purpose-built to empower insurance product owners and enable the rapid introduction of new programs to market. With Joshu, insurance companies can seamlessly transition from product creation to policy issuance on a single platform, embrace digital growth, uphold rigorous underwriting standards, and capture new markets with unprecedented speed.

“WIU’s product expansion was completed in under 100 days, not only exemplifying the reasons we built Joshu, but also maintaining their spot in the Joshu Century Club and demonstrating the value of leveraging modern insurance technology,” said Kevin Powers, vice president of solution consulting and client success for Joshu. “We couldn’t be more thrilled for their success and are honored to be a valued partner in their digital insurance journey.”

To learn more about Joshu or this press release, please visit us at https://www.joshuins.com .

About Workforce Insurance Underwriters (WIU)

Founded in Jacksonville, FL in 2023, James M. Obregon and his experienced team opened the doors to Workforce Insurance Underwriters with a focus on providing Owner Operator lines of insurance within the Trucking industry. With an eye for innovation and growth potential, this forward-thinking organization is actively crafting new insurance products and approaches while expanding into untapped markets. For more information, visit Workforce Insurance Underwriters at www.workforceins.com . Follow us @workforceinsurance on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Sure Ventures. Learn more at joshuins.com .

