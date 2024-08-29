Credit Agricole Sa: 2024 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Montrouge, August 29th, 2024

2024 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s capital increase reserved for the 180,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 27 June to 10 July 2024, was completed on 29 August 2024. 23,918 people, in France and around the world, subscribed, for a total amount of €169.0 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 29 May and 25 June 2024 inclusive. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 15,128,677 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,041,031,027.

This capital increase will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to the ECB’s approval. Reserved capital increases are part of the Group’s employee profit-sharing policy.

1 Employees with a minimum of three months’ service in France and in 19 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d’épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France

