BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of June 30, 2024

REGULATED INFORMATION

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – August 29, 2024

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares (1) Number of voting rights
30/06/2024
 

454,583,654

  		     Theoretical number of voting rights: 584,814,098

Number of exercisable voting rights: 578,271,333

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2024, if any.
                

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Immeuble Newtime Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 40/52 boulevard du Parc www.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine  
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France  

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of 06 30 2024