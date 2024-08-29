k.d. lang and Gilles Godard Celebrated in New Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibition

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Music Centre (NMC) is proud to announce the launch of a new temporary exhibition in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®). Treasured Alberta singer-songwriter k.d. lang and renowned Ontario-born industry builder Gilles Godard will be featured in the updated Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame exhibition, set to open on September 11 in Calgary. Coinciding with the kick-off of Country Music Week in Edmonton from September 11-14, where both inductees will be celebrated, the exhibition will showcase a collection of memorabilia that reflects the remarkable careers and contributions of these two Canadian icons.



Artist inductee k.d. lang, known for her distinctive voice, playful attitude, and genre-defying music, has left an unforgettable mark on the world of country music and beyond. With many awards and accolades, including four GRAMMY awards, eight JUNO Awards, 10 CCMA Awards, a BRIT Award, an AMA, a VMA, four awards from GLAAD, and the Order of Canada, lang’s contributions have transcended borders and genres, making her a true Canadian original. The exhibition showcases memorabilia, instruments, and outfits that belonged to lang, highlighting her eclectic style and the evolution of her career. Featuring thrift-store finds, Nudie Suits, clothing designed for her hit songs, “Miss Chatelaine” and “Constant Craving,” and items that have never been displayed before, such as a hand-made diorama made for the cover of lang’s 1987 album with the Reclines, Angel With A Lariat, the display captures her journey from a rising star in the 1980s to a celebrated icon.

“It’s such an honour to be inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and I’m thrilled to have some of my favourite outfits on display at the National Music Centre,” said k.d. lang. “These items represent so many meaningful moments in my career, and I love having a place for my fans to see them showcased. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a deeply humbling experience, and I’m grateful to be celebrated alongside so many incredible artists.”

Stan Klees Builder inductee Gilles Godard has been a driving force in the music industry for over five decades, and currently serves as President of Anthem Music Publishing Nashville. A publishing powerhouse, he played a key role in acquiring the Jody Williams Music catalog, which includes copyrights for several songs by Taylor Swift; the Better Angels Catalog, featuring Cody Johnson’s 2023 GRAMMY award-winning #1 hit single, “Til You Can’t,” and many more. As an accomplished musician, songwriter, record producer, record label founder, and music publishing executive, with over 400 songs recorded by various artists, he has helped shape the careers of many prominent artists, earning him a well-deserved place in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

“To work in an industry that I absolutely love and that I am still passionate about is a true blessing,” said Gilles Godard. “To receive this honour is simply amazing considering everyone who opened the doors and helped me find my way here!”

Visitors will get to know Godard’s impact through photos, storytelling, and displays of some of his awards, including a 1986 RPM Big Country Award for Top Country Producer, bestowed to him while still in his 20s, and a 2017 RIAA Diamond Album Award for over 10 million sales of Taylor Swift’s Grammy-winning album, Fearless.

“National Music Centre is proud to highlight the remarkable careers of k.d. lang and Gilles Godard in this special exhibition, timed perfectly with the excitement surrounding the CCMA Awards presented by TD in Edmonton,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO, NMC. “One of NMC’s first major exhibitions at Studio Bell – and one of its most popular – featured many of k.d. lang’s stage outfits. We’re excited to dive into k.d.’s archive, and bring some of those outfits out once again, along with some items that have not been displayed before. Gilles Godard has also loaned us some extraordinary pieces for the exhibition that capture his pivotal role in discovering and nurturing talent and securing influential music catalogs. After the CCMA Awards presented by TD wrap in Edmonton, we hope country fans from across Alberta and Canada make the trip to Calgary to check out the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame that is permanently housed in our province.”

“k.d. lang's groundbreaking artistry and Gilles Godard's visionary contributions have both elevated and shaped country music, not just in Canada, but globally,” said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “We’re thrilled to celebrate their legacies and their impact on our country music community with this new exhibition in partnership with the National Music Centre.”

As the official permanent home of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, National Music Centre is the custodian of more than 2,000 artifacts (textiles, instruments, and photos) within the CCMHF collection. Dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history and legacy of Canadian country music, the exhibition incorporates items from the 2024 inductees, as well as past honourees including Terri Clark, Paul Brandt, Anne Murray, Hank Snow, Michelle Wright, Ian Tyson, and many others. Also newly added to the exhibition this year is an interactive that encourages visitors to sit down and play along with a Hall of Fame artist.

The updated Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame exhibition will be open to the public from September 11 to August 2025 at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. For more information on hours and admission, visit studiobell.ca/general-admission.

