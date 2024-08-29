CHIEF CONSTRUCTION AND CHIEF DEVELOPMENT PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER ROGER BULLINGTON HONORED WITH 2024 CRE SUMMIT DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR AWARD FOR PRAIRIE COMMONS

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Construction and Chief Development are proud to announce that Roger Bullington, president and general manager, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 CRE Summit Development of the Year Award for Prairie Commons. Bullington received the award Aug. 23, marking a historic moment as it is the first time in 35 years that the CRE Summit has honored a development project outside of Nebraska's metropolitan areas.

The Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Summit is an annual event that celebrates individuals and projects that have made a significant impact on the commercial real estate landscape. The Summit recognizes the most influential deals and developments that have driven transformative change within the community.

Roger Bullington’s dedication to development is evident through the success of Prairie Commons, which has quickly become a cornerstone of the Grand Island community. His vision, coupled with the support of Chief Industries and local leaders, has transformed Prairie Commons into a thriving hub that serves as a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in community development.

The company extends their heartfelt congratulations to Roger for this well-deserved recognition and celebrate his contributions to the continued growth and prosperity of our region.

