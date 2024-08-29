Park Street A/S

Inside Information

Park Street A/S – Roll back of the share capital reduction

With reference to the company announcement of 21 August 2024 regarding the issue in connection with Park Street A/S’ (the "Company") cancellation of 2,955,585 treasury class A shares, a part of which should have been attributed to the account of Park Street NordAc S.a.r.l. instead of the account of the Company as treasury shares in connection with the conversion of class B shares into class A shares, the Company hereby announces that the Danish Business Authority has today accepted to roll back the previously performed share capital reduction of class A shares and class B shares.

Accordingly, 2,955,585 class A shares will be re-issued, of which 2,137,939 class A shares will be allocated to Park Street NordAc S.a.r.l. An application for admission to trading and official listing of the newly re-issued 2,955,585 class A shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be submitted by the Company as soon as possible. Moreover,12,164,865 class B shares will be re-issued and allocated as treasury shares to the Company.

In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the Company’s share capital hereby amounts to DKK 57,175,572, divided into DKK 12,827,637 class A shares of DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof and DKK 44,347,935 class B shares of DKK 1.00 or multiples thereof.

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03

