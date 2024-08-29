Oak Hall School Soars to New Heights with Innovative Flight Aviation and Simulation Course

Gainesvile, Fl., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hall School is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest addition to the Distinguished Scholar Program and overall curriculum: the groundbreaking Flight Aviation and Simulation course. This exclusive program, offered in the state-of-the-art Oak Hall School Gleim Aviation Center, is designed to ignite the passion for aviation in aspiring pilots, providing them with an unparalleled learning experience.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Flight Aviation program to Oak Hall," said Dr. James Hutchins, Head of School. "This course is a game-changer, offering our students a unique opportunity to explore the world of aviation through hands-on experience and cutting-edge technology. We believe this program will inspire our students to reach for the skies—literally and figuratively."

About the Flight Aviation Program:

The Flight Aviation and Simulation course offers a blend of modern flight simulators and certified ground school instruction, all under the guidance of an FAA-certified instructor. Students will navigate essential aviation concepts and procedures, progressively mastering increasingly complex flight missions that will refine their skills and boost their confidence.

In addition to in-class instruction, students will have the unique opportunity to attend a major aviation show in the Southeast, gaining valuable industry insight and inspiration. By the end of the course, students will be fully prepared to ace the FAA knowledge test and 45excel in actual flight lessons, setting them apart from their peers.

A Transformative Partnership with Gleim Aviation:

This innovative program has been made possible by the generous philanthropic gift from Gleim Aviation, a company helmed by Dr. Irvin Gleim, a long-time supporter and former Oak Hall School board member. The Gleim family’s connection to Oak Hall runs deep, with their legacy of commitment to education and innovation. This new aviation center is a testament to that commitment, offering our students a unique platform to explore and develop their aviation skills.

Dr. Gleim, a distinguished Professor Emeritus from the University of Florida, has spent nearly 45 years transforming the landscape of pilot training through Gleim Aviation. His comprehensive study materials and online courses have guided countless pilots through the complexities of FAA knowledge and practical tests, setting new standards in aviation education.

Gleim Aviation CEO, Lorie Gleim said, "Partnering with Oak Hall School on this aviation program is a privilege and aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of pilots. The addition of the Flight Aviation and Simulation Course empowers students with the skills and knowledge they need to successfully pursue careers in aviation. We are proud to collaborate with Oak Hall School to bring this aviation course and center to life."

"The Gleim family’s generosity and dedication to education have truly opened new horizons for Oak Hall students," said Dr. Hutchins. "We are honored to partner with Gleim Aviation to provide this exceptional opportunity, which not only enhances our curriculum but also empowers our students to pursue their passions and dreams."

Course Structure:

This course is meticulously structured to meet Part 61 FAA standards, blending classroom instruction with practical application. Students will utilize the latest educational videos, apps (including digital wind tunnels), and comprehensive Gleim instructional materials. These lessons are immediately reinforced through hands-on practice using the Gleim simulators, with preset scenarios designed to challenge and build on the concepts learned in class.

The course also features 30 in-depth missions using the Gleim Flight Experience Trainer, providing students with extensive flight simulation experience that directly contributes to their overall grades. This immersive approach ensures that students not only gain theoretical knowledge but also develop the practical skills necessary to excel in real-world aviation.

About Gleim Aviation:

Celebrating its 50th year, Gleim was founded in 1974 by Dr. Irvin Gleim to help accounting students pass the CPA exam. Based on its tremendous success, Dr. Gleim pivoted to his expertise in aviation and Gleim Aviation has set the standard for aviation education ever since. The company’s dedication to safety, professionalism, and excellence is evident in its extensive range of pilot training books, test prep materials, and online courses. These resources have helped pilots nationwide achieve success in their FAA knowledge and practical flight tests, making Gleim Aviation a leader in the industry.

Conclusion:

Oak Hall School is proud to integrate the Flight Aviation and Simulation course into its curriculum, offering students a unique opportunity to explore their passion for aviation. With the philanthropic support of Gleim Aviation, the Gleim family, and the visionary leadership of Dr. James Hutchins, this program is set to soar to new heights, inspiring the next generation of pilots.

For more information about the program and enrollment details, please contact Karin Montini, Director of Teaching and Learning, at kmontini@oakhall.org.

For more information about Gleim Aviation, visit gleimaviation.com or contact Joy Riddle, Sr. Dir. Corporate Marketing, joy.riddle@gleim.com.

