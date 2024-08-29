Three Years in the Making, Fabletics Premieres ‘The Don Pant’ — “The Greatest Pant Ever Made.”

Fabletics Partner Kevin Hart battles Druski for the right to be “The Don” in a Goodfellas-inspired campaign branding Fabletics’ next-generation performance pant as “The Perfect Pant for the Made Man.”



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As their star-packed, buzzworthy 10th-anniversary celebration rolls on, Fabletics today debuted its most-anticipated release of 2024: The Don Pant.

Three years in the making, the “perfect-fitting, amazing-feeling, impress-anywhere, do-everything” Don Pant marks the beginning of what Fabletics partner Kevin Hart proclaims, “a new all-time peak for our best-in-class design team.” The Don Pant is being introduced as the “ultimate personification” and “the next stage” of Fabletics’ differentiating feel-good ethos — to boost and level up the confidence of everyone who puts on Fabletics.

Fabletics built the impressive rollout of its new flagship pant around a hilarious, must-watch spot starring Hart that pays tribute to the classic “The Don” personas made famous (and infamous) in Goodfellas, The Godfather, and The Sopranos. “I’d love to say anything as incredible as The Don Pant was named after me — but it isn’t,” said Fabletics co-founder Don Ressler. The Don Pant is about you feeling like ‘The Don.’ The man in the room who’s leveling up — with quiet, self-assured confidence.”

Fabletics Vice-President of Men’s Design Cedric Hudson is confident why The Don Pant project took 36 months to complete: “The Don Pant’s trailblazing customizable design demanded a true next-gen technical fabric that simply did not exist.”

Pivoting quickly, Fabletics’ award-winning design team plunged into a year-long collaboration with some of the most cutting-edge textile mills in the world, perfecting a groundbreaking proprietary fabric worthy of the ‘Don’ name: Don Fabric.

Empowered by the new Don Fabric, Fabletics has unleashed nothing less than a complete ‘Don Pant’ universe, spinning dozens of option-packed, customizable choices from their original blueprint. Hudson: “A Don knows life’s about options. No matter your plans, we’ve got the perfect Don Pant to boost your confidence, day to night.”

Looking to the future, The Don Pant will soon headline a new, next-stage line of one-of-a-kind ‘Don’ performance styles crafted from proprietary, groundbreaking ‘Don’ fabric. Hart said “and in our Don Pant, we are feeling good, looking next-level, and staying 1000% confident. This is Fabletics’ time.”

The Don Pant ($99.95 MSRP/$74.95 for Fabletics VIPs) and The Don Bomber ($99.95 MSRP/$79.95 for Fabletics VIPs) are size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from XS to 4X and are available in a variety of colors, including Black, Navy, Dark Twill, and Onyx. Starting Friday, September 13, the new pieces will be shoppable in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at www.Fabletics.com.

To learn more or to stay in the loop on future news, follow @FableticsMen on Instagram.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contact: press@Fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00b5ab8e-266d-44e8-af43-e91b6284aca8