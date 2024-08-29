Vistra Communications and IT Data Solutions Form Strategic Joint Venture to Modernize Federal Agency Capabilities

Lutz, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Communications, LLC (Vistra) and IT Data Solutions proudly announce the formation of an 8(a) Joint Venture, ITDV Solutions, LLC. This partnership will bolster both firms’ capabilities to deliver tailored solutions to federal agencies.

ITDV Solutions brings together the expertise of Vistra Federal Solutions, a leader in strategic marketing, communications and organizational transformation, with IT Data Solutions' proficiency in IT solutions tailored to the federal sector. Together, ITDV is poised to deliver an enhanced suite of service offerings to address the evolving challenges facing federal agencies.

ITDV Solutions offerings include Business Process Improvements, Workforce Development, IT Architecture and Strategy, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Dashboards, Sharepoint, and 508 Compliance.

"The collaboration between Vistra and IT Data Solutions represents a significant opportunity to provide exceptional service to federal customers,” said IT Data Solutions CEO, Abel Herrera. “By combining our strengths and proven past performance, we are well-positioned to offer comprehensive solutions across the federal landscape."

Key highlights of the joint venture include:

Focused Expertise: ITDV Solutions provides high-demand services for federal agencies, including: communications, IT services and solutions, data analytics, and organizational transformation.

: ITDV Solutions provides high-demand services for federal agencies, including: communications, IT services and solutions, data analytics, and organizational transformation. Small Business Advantage : As a small business entity, ITDV Solutions offers agility, innovation and personalized service from an experienced 8a entity.

: As a small business entity, ITDV Solutions offers agility, innovation and personalized service from an experienced 8a entity. Proven Track Record: ITDV Solutions leverages decades of combined experience and successful past performance in federal contracting.

“By combining Vistra’s communications and organizational transformation expertise with IT Data Solutions’ IT capabilities, we create a synergy that enhances our ability to deliver customized, effective solutions,” said Vistra CEO Brian Butler. “This collaboration ensures that we can swiftly adapt to the complex and evolving demands of federal agencies, providing them with innovative and reliable services that drive their mission success."

For more information on ITDV Solutions, or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit ITDVSolutions.com or contact Michael Hillegass at MichaelH@ConsultVistra.com.

About Vistra Communications

Founded in 2007, Vistra Communications, LLC (Vistra) is an award winning, integrated marketing, communications, and consulting agency providing services to corporate, government, and nonprofit organizations. Our mission is to help our clients reach their goals. With a team of approximately 80 professionals, we provide a broad range of customized solutions to our clients. Our team includes communications professionals with expertise in journalism, public relations, community engagement and marketing, a full-service creative team utilizing state-of-the-art graphic design, video editing, and imagery for the development of print, video, and web/internet marketing materials, a research team experienced in managing focus groups and nationwide survey programs, and experienced senior professionals providing executive level counsel and analysis.

Vistra is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Lutz, Florida, with a second office in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, visit ConsultVistra.com.

About IT Data Solutions

Since 2005, IT Data Solutions has been providing management consulting services specializing in Information Technology (IT) solutions and tools for large private and public sector clients. We specialize in IT Advisory, Analytics, Accessibility Services, Application Development, Audio/Video Design and Implementation, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Cybersecurity, Human Centric Design, Managed Services, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We turn big data into actionable intelligence to help reach your mission objectives. Our IT data solutions help you to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline processes.

