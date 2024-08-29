PlugMan Takes Over Tokyo with Glasses-Free 3D Video Experience

Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking 3D naked-eye video experience featuring the iconic PlugMan character has launched in Shibuya, blurring the lines between Fourth Quadrant and reality. The immersive installation, located at 3 Chome-22-22-9 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, will captivate audiences until the end of September.









PlugMan, a multiverse and digital character, is designed to revolutionize how we interact with digital assets, gaming, and identity in the world.

The 3D projections bring PlugMan to life in a breathtaking spectacle that transcends the boundaries of media. The event promises to be a visual feast, offering a unique opportunity to experience the fusion of cutting-edge technology and artistic expression.

https://plugman.xyz/