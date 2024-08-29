Drone Conference Brings Top Tier UAV Solutions and Providers to Miami

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ElevateUAV Summit, presented by Drone Nerds, is returning to Miami on October 8-10th, 2024. This conference is dedicated to bringing enterprises across various industries the latest solutions in drone technology. With over 40 expected key industry speakers and several leading manufacturers/software providers joining the event, ElevateUAV will be an exciting and informative conference offering abundant networking opportunities.



This year, some of the key sponsors include DJI, Anzu Robotics, Teledyne FLIR, DroneDeploy, Aloft, and Sentera— all of which bring crucial solutions for various use cases and organizational needs. With live flight demos occurring throughout the second and third day of the conference, attendees can expect to see some of DJI’s most advanced drone technology for enterprise use. DJI has continued to develop high-quality sensors and platforms, most recently the Zenmuse H30 payload series, along with the Mavic 3 Enterprise series, the Matrice 30, and the Matrice 350. For farmers, agronomists, and related verticals, DJI Agriculture will feature top-of-the-line spraying drone solutions.





Anzu Robotics, the latest manufacturer on the market, brings the US state-of-the-art drone solutions that prioritize cybersecurity. The Anzu Raptor T and Anzu Raptor are small, portable drones that allow organizations to access quality drone technology with the encryption they need to ensure secure operations.



Teledyne FLIR designs and manufactures powerful payloads, sensors, and most recently, the SIRAS drone, which enhance perception and awareness. They provide several solutions, including thermal imaging and gas detection, all of which provide advanced measurement and analysis capabilities for various trades, including public safety, mining, construction, and more.





For agricultural solutions, Sentera develops powerful sensors for agronomic analysis and data capture. From the PHX fixed-wing drone, to the multispectral and RGB payloads, Sentera empowers farmers to increase profitability through highly precise, accurate, and timely insights into their crop health.

DroneDeploy is a software solution company that offers a turnkey product for efficient data management and processing. Their suite of services allow organizations to capture accurate aerial and ground data for scalable image processing, data storage, and real-time sharable drone maps and 3D models.

Another powerful software provider, Aloft, offers a platform designed to streamline the multiple tools and technologies used by organizations into a unified drone operation that makes flights safe and secure. Aloft platforms facilitate fleet management, from flight tracking to authorizations, and is also the leading FAA-approved UAS service supplier, which powers over half of the monthly LAANC authorizations in the US.



Other sponsors include Pix4D, Inspired Flight, Freefly, Inspired Flight, Parrot, and more!



“We’ve seen an incredible turnout and look forward to the growth ElevateUAV is seeing this year. Last year our attendees found value in not only the solutions and flight demos presented by our sponsors, but also the information and knowledge shared by experts that are in their industry, whether it was agriculture, public safety, or construction. With all of the changes we’ve seen in the drone world, we need to continue to create a space where professionals from different organizations can come together to share their insights and foster innovation,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerd’s CEO.





About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.