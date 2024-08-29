Unlocking Potential through Corporate Development

Toronto, ON, Canada, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism affects 2% of the youth population in Canada (160,000 Canadians)1, yet over 30% of these individuals do not receive services addressing their top needs2. With this growing community, there is an urgent need to close the gap in services and create a more inclusive future. Autism Speaks Canada is committed to this cause, and we’re inviting corporations to join us in making a difference.

Why Corporate Development Matters

Corporate development goes beyond philanthropy—it's a meaningful investment that benefits both your organization and the community. When you partner with Autism Speaks Canada, you elevate your brand, engage your team, and align with values your consumers admire.

Your support helps us develop vital programs, drive research, and advocate for change. Luca’s story is a testament to the impact of corporate partnerships in advancing autism care. Diagnosed with autism at three, Luca struggled with everyday tasks but, with consistent therapy and support, he’s thriving in his love for music. Luca’s growth is proof that with the right resources, children and youth like him can reach their full potential. Through corporate donations, employee engagement, and partnerships, your involvement helps make these stories possible.

What We Offer

Corporate donation: Show your commitment to social responsibility and corporate values by donating to Autism Speaks Canada. Your contribution aligns with our shared charitable goals, reinforcing a joint dedication to making a meaningful impact.

Employee engagement: Engage your employees in charitable activities that align with their values and your company’s. We offer volunteering and fundraising opportunities for your team to make a positive impact.

Partnerships: Amplify your brand by becoming a partner of Autism Speaks Canada’s charitable activities. Our partnership packages are tailored to align with your goals, offering national exposure while supporting initiatives that improve the lives of those with autism.

Why Partner with Autism Speaks Canada?

Make a national impact: Your partnership will directly support the development of vital programs, advocacy efforts, and research initiatives that improve the lives of individuals and families living with autism.

Boost brand loyalty: Consumers prefer brands that support causes that they care about3. Partnering with Autism Speaks Canada can elevate your brand reputation and customer loyalty.

Motivate employees: Involving your employees in charitable activities can foster a sense of pride in your organization, leading to a more enthusiastic workplace.

Partnering with Autism Speaks Canada is simple and rewarding. We offer customized partnership opportunities to align with your business goals and values.

Join us in making a national impact on the autism community. Partner with Autism Speaks Canada and help create an inclusive Canada where autistic individuals can thrive and reach their full potential. Together, we can foster a world of understanding and acceptance.

About Autism Speaks Canada

For nearly two decades, Autism Speaks Canada has been a leading source of information for the autism community. We advocate, support, and stand with autistic people at every stage of life. Visit our website to learn more. https://www.autismspeaks.ca/workplace-giving/

