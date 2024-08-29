Your Gift, Their Future

Toronto, ON, Canada, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada invites individuals, corporations, and foundations to join us in shaping a more positive future for the 1 in 50 children and youth across Canada living with autism1. Major giving offers you the opportunity to be more than just a donor—you become a driving force in the transformative support that will foster understanding and acceptance for the 740,000 Canadians within the autism community.

What Is Major Giving?

Major giving refers to significant financial contributions that fuel the core of our work at Autism Speaks Canada. These gifts play a pivotal role in expanding critical programs, advancing groundbreaking research, and ensuring advocacy efforts that make lasting changes in policies and communities. Your major gift helps address the unique challenges of autistic individuals and their families across Canada, including the 21% living in underserved rural and remote areas2, ensuring they have access to much-needed services and resources.

Why Your Major Gifts Matters

Your major gift does more than provide financial support – it empowers transformative change. Autism Speaks Canada is committed to supporting the autism community from coast to coast, especially in areas where services are scarce. With your contribution, you will be at the forefront of a nationwide movement, driving initiatives that directly improve lives and foster a more inclusive Canada. Your support is crucial in ensuring that every autistic individual and their families can reach their full potential.

Why Partner with Autism Speaks Canada?

Build lasting relationships: At Autism Speaks Canada, every donor is an integral partner in our cause. Through personalized engagement and stewardship, we ensure your involvement leaves a meaningful, lasting imprint on the future of care and advocacy.

Make a national impact: Your major gift directly fuels programs, research, and advocacy efforts across the country, from urban centres to underserved rural and remote areas. By contributing, you create a substantial, positive change across the autism community, showcasing your commitment to social responsibility.

Create a legacy of compassion: Your ongoing commitment leaves a legacy of empathy and transformative care. You will be remembered as a key player in building a future where autism is understood and accepted, making a profound difference in countless lives.

Partnering with Autism Speaks Canada is simple and rewarding. Whether as an individual or as part of a corporation, we offer full support and recognition throughout your involvement.

Join us in making a national impact on the autism community in the country and beyond. Together, we can foster a world of understanding and acceptance. Make your mark today.

About Autism Speaks Canada

For nearly two decades, Autism Speaks Canada has been a leading source of information for the autism community. We advocate, support, and stand with autistic people at every stage of life. Visit our website to learn more. https://www.autismspeaks.ca/donate-donors/

