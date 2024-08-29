Unite Your Workforce for a Greater Cause

Toronto, ON, Canada, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine the power of an entire workforce rallying together to make a difference. Autism Speaks Canada is inviting companies to make this vision a reality by launching a workplace giving program that empowers employees to contribute to a cause close to their hearts. Through payroll deductions and matched gifts, your company can create a national impact for the 1 in 50 children and youth across Canada living with autism.

Why Your Support Matters

The prevalence of autism in Canada has surged, rising from 1 in 66 to 1 in 50 – a staggering increase of over 38,000 more children and youth diagnosed annually1. This growing community faces significant challenges, including access to critical services, resources, and opportunities.

Meet Austin. Diagnosed with autism at age 5, he was non-verbal, frequently engaged in stimming, and struggled with loud noises. Today, as a teenager, Austin is a bright, capable teenager with an extraordinary memory, a passion for swimming, and dreams of becoming a zoologist. Austin’s journey shows that with the right support, children and youth with autism can overcome obstacles and reach their full potential.

By participating in a workplace giving program, your company will help make more success stories like Austin’s possible. Your contribution ensures that every autistic child and youth has the resources they need to pursue their dreams and lead fulfilling lives.

Why Workplace Giving Matters

Workplace giving does not just benefit the autism community – it unites your team, strengthens company values, and deepens employee connection. Payroll Deductions, where employees contribute a portion of their paycheck to a cause, make charitable giving easy and consistent. When combined with the Matching Gifts Program, your company can double its impact, amplifying its support and contributing to a culture of care.

When your company commits to workplace giving, you’re empowering your brand, boosting employee engagement, and aligning with values that consumers admire. By supporting Autism Speaks Canada, your support and contribution will foster understanding and acceptance for the 70 million individuals and families with autism globally.

Why Partner with Autism Speaks Canada?

Have a national impact: Your partnership will directly fuel vital programs, research initiatives, and advocacy efforts, creating a ripple effect across the country.

Elevate the employee experience: Engaging your team in charitable events that resonate with their values and your company’s fosters a sense of pride and collective effort among employees.

Enhance corporate reputation: Demonstrate your company’s commitment to social responsibility, boosting your brand’s reputation to customers who value corporate philanthropy.

Partnering with Autism Speaks Canada is simple and rewarding. Whether you’re implementing payroll deductions or promoting matching donations, we’re here to support you every step of the way. When we give together, we grow together.

Join us in making a national impact on the autism community. Partner with Autism Speaks Canada and help create an inclusive Canada where autistic individuals can thrive and reach their full potential. Together, we can foster a world of understanding and acceptance.

About Autism Speaks Canada

For nearly two decades, Autism Speaks Canada has been a leading source of information for the autism community. We advocate, support, and stand with autistic people at every stage of life. Visit our website to learn more. https://www.autismspeaks.ca/workplace-giving/

