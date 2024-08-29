Convertible loan term payment settled in shares – 29 Aug 2024

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA’s notice on 28 December 2023 about issuance of a convertible bond. Under the terms of the loan, IDEX Biometrics may elect to settle any amortization and/or interest payments on the loan, in cash or shares. The prospectus published earlier today enables the company to issue the full theoretical maximum number of shares needed to repay the loan.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has today issued 9,123,333 shares in the company to settle a term payment on the convertible loan amounting to NOK 5,474,000.-. Following the settlement of the instant term payment, the loan balance amounts to NOK 66,640,000.

The increase in capital will be registered soonest and the shares delivered immediately after. Following issuance of the shares, IDEX Biometrics ASA’s share capital is NOK 50,812,483.20, divided into 338,749,888 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Contact person

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 9180 0186

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 29 August 2024 at 21:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.