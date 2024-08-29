Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size To Worth USD 769 Million by 2033 | CAGR of 4.38%

New York, United States , Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size to Grow from USD 501 Million in 2023 to USD 769 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.38% during the forecast period.





The Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is rapidly expanding, driven by rising demand for improved passenger comfort and advanced in-flight entertainment systems. These technologies, which allow for exact seat position adjustment, are becoming increasingly important in both commercial and business aircraft as travellers' demands rise. Key market trends include the use of lightweight materials and integration with electronic control systems. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on lowering aircraft weight to enhance fuel efficiency is encouraging manufacturers to develop in this area. North America and Europe dominate the industry due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers and the high demand for luxury travel experiences. However, the Asia-Pacific area is also growing as a profitable industry as air travel grows.

Browse key industry insights spread across 219 pages with 117 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing, Linear Wing), By Type (Electromechanical, Others), By End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Aircraft Type

The linear wing segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Linear wing layouts, noted for their aerodynamic efficiency and weight-saving benefits, are increasingly popular in current aircraft design. This trend is driving up demand for lightweight, small seat actuation systems that can be readily fitted into these aircraft. As airlines focus on increasing cabin space and fuel efficiency, the demand for efficient seat actuation systems in linear wing aircraft grows. Furthermore, rising demand for single-aisle aircraft, particularly in short-haul and regional markets, is accelerating the segment's growth. Advances in material science and actuation technology are also helping to drive the expansion of the linear wing section, allowing for more robust and dependable systems.

Insights by Type

The electromechanical segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Electromechanical systems, which replace classic hydraulic or pneumatic actuators, are becoming more prevalent in modern aircraft designs because to their reliability and low maintenance requirements. These systems allow precise control over seat adjustments, which improves passenger comfort and customisation. The expanding trend towards electric aircraft, as well as the desire to reduce overall aircraft weight, are significant drivers for the use of electromechanical actuators. Furthermore, their integration with improved in-flight entertainment systems and smart seat technology is driving up demand. As airlines and manufacturers work to enhance fuel efficiency and minimise emissions, the electromechanical segment is likely to grow, particularly in premium and business class seating.

Insights by End Use

The OEM segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As global air travel grows, airlines are progressively investing in new fleets equipped with innovative seating solutions, driving up demand for OEM seat actuation systems. OEMs are focussing on incorporating lightweight, energy-efficient actuation technologies into aeroplane seats to meet severe regulatory standards while also improving passenger comfort. The tendency towards customisation and premium seating in new aeroplanes boosts the OEM market even more. Furthermore, agreements between seat makers and aircraft OEMs are resulting in the creation of novel, integrated seating systems, which is propelling the industry forward. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East also drive up demand for OEM solutions.

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market from 2023 to 2033. The region's robust aviation industry, which includes high demand for commercial, corporate, and military aircraft, drives the development of innovative seat actuation systems. The market is also being boosted by North American airlines' increased focus on improving passenger comfort and the adoption of premium seating options. Furthermore, the region's concentration on innovation and technological integration promotes the creation of lightweight, energy-efficient actuation systems. The United States government's spending in aerospace and defence help to drive industry growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of upgrading older aeroplanes with new seating arrangements in North America provides further potential prospects for the industry.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The expansion of the region's aviation sector and rising demand for air travel are driving growth. Commercial aviation in developing countries is expanding rapidly, creating a greater demand for improved seat actuation systems in both new and retrofitted aircraft. The region's burgeoning middle class and rising disposable incomes are driving up demand for better passenger comfort, particularly in premium and business class seats. Furthermore, the growing number of low-cost airlines (LCCs) in Asia-Pacific is pushing need for cost-effective, lightweight seat actuation solutions. Investments in indigenous aircraft development, together with regional governments' focus on modernising aviation infrastructure, are expected to drive Asia-Pacific market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market include Astronics Corporation, AIRWORK PNEUMATIC EQUIPMENT, Kyntronics, Collins Aerospace, ITT Inc., Rollon SpA, Crane aerospace & electronics, Bühler Motor GmbH, NOOK Industries Inc., and Moog Inc. and other key vendors

Recent Market Developments

In April 2020, B&D Industrial and Kyntronics have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate on the development of novel actuation and motion control technologies.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Rotary Wing

Linear Wing

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, Type Analysis

Electromechanical

Others

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, End Use Analysis

Aftermarket

OEM

Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



